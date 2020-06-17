David Beckham Praises Marcus Rashford For Campaign That Catapulted UK Government U-turn

Former England football capptain David Beckham has come out in support of the successful Marcus Rashford campaign that called on the government to reverse their decision to provide free school meal vouchers during the summer holidays. David Beckham joins the list of several famous personalities and footballers that have praised the Marcus Rashford letter that forced the Government to take the U-turn. Hailing the Marcus Rashford campaign, David Beckham took to Instagram to shower praise on the Manchester United forward.

Calling it an ‘amazing achievement’, David Beckham wrote that the Marcus Rashford letter will inspire many others to use their voices and stand up for the things they care about. The message of support from David Beckham will undoubtedly be a big deal for Marcus Rashford. In the past, the forward has spoken about how Manchester United legends like Paul Scholes and David Beckham were inspirations for him when he was younger.

Not only past legends, but even his present teammates have heaped praise for the Marcus Rashford campaign. Harry Maguire and Juan Mata took to Twitter to praise the Marcus Rashford letter that caused the British government to reverse their decision.

Well done @MarcusRashford, we are very proud of you 👏👏👏 https://t.co/OO5ltTCIU5 — Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) June 16, 2020

The successful Marcus Rashford campaign will ensure free school meal vouchers for Children

In an emotional letter written to MPs, Marcus Rashford had taken to Twitter, asking the government to reverse a decision not to provide free school meal vouchers during the summer. The Marcus Rashford twitter letter shared his experiences, where he said that "the system isn't built for families like mine to succeed". In England, as many as 1.3 million children from low-income backgrounds are eligible for free school meals.

However, the Department of Education had revealed that the scheme would not run during the summer holidays. It is this decision that the Marcus Rashford campaign spoke up against. Recounting his own experiences, Marcus Rashford shared how he had to rely on free school meals and food banks while growing up. In his plea to the government, Marcus Rashford said that it should make protecting the lives of the most vulnerable people their priority.

The Marcus Rashford campaign ultimately proved to be a success. It led to the government establishing a ‘COVID summer school fund’. The fund will guarantee a 6-week voucher to all kids eligible under the scheme. This allows them to cover the summer holidays.

After the campaign was successful in overturning the government’s decision, the Marcus Rashford Twitter account penned a message that it was thankful that they had given families "one less thing to worry about". Welcoming the decision, the Marcus Rashford Twitter account read "Look at what we can do when we come together."

Image Courtesy: Instagram/davidbeckham, Instagram/marcusrashford