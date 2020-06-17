Marcus Rashford Returns To Manchester United Training After Historic U-turn Decision

Marcus Rashford returned to Man United training with a massive smile on his face after his efforts led to a U-turn from the Boris Johnson Government in providing free meals to school children. The Marcus Rashford charity helped raise £20 million for the charity FareShare to provide three million meals to some of the poorest children in the country. The England international's efforts are being lauded by a majority of fans across the globe with many terming the 22-year-old's actions as inspirational.

I don’t even know what to say.

Just look at what we can do when we come together, THIS is England in 2020. — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) June 16, 2020

Marcus Rashford charity: England star returns to Man United training with a huge grin

After influencing the Boris Johnson government in reversing the decision to scrap the free school meal vouchers, Marcus Rashford returned to his day job and reported to Man United training. The 22-year-old forward posted a picture of during a Man United training session, and fans filled the comments section with adulation and praise for his efforts off the pitch. Marcus Rashford campaigned against the British government's decision to scrap free meals for school children and his efforts saw the government make a historic U-turn.

The Man United star admitted he felt "proud" after the government decided to go back on their rule and believes it was the right decision. After focusing his efforts on the Marcus Rashford charity, the 22-year-old has looked sharp in Man United training and will look reap rewards when he takes the pitch upon the Premier League return. The Red Devils will go up against Tottenham in their first Premier League return fixture.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday praised Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford following the 22-year-old's successful campaign to get the government to provide free school meals during the summer. Boris Johnson said he had spoken to Marcus Rashford about the campaign, and that he had only been made aware of the Man United star's efforts on Tuesday. He added that the government should be looking after 'families of the vulnerable, most vulnerable, the neediest right now' and hopes that it will make a big difference to those kids and to those families.

Premier League return: Man United set to face Tottenham

Manchester United will face former manager Jose Mourinho in their first match post the coronavirus lockdown. Jose Mourinho's Tottenham are on Manchester United's heels as both Champions League-chasing teams are separated by a mere four points. Spurs will welcome the prolific Harry Kane and Son Heung-min back from their respective long-term injuries while Moussa Sissoko will also be in contention. Manchester United, on the other hand, will be boosted by Marcus Rashford's return along with that of midfield maestro Paul Pogba and will count on January signing Bruno Fernandes to deliver as top-flight football returns to England after three months.

(Image Credit: Marcus Rashford Twitter)