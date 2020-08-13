David Beckham’s Inter Miami Confirm Major Signing As Blaise Matuidi Signs From Juventus

David Beckham’s MLS club Inter Miami haven’t had the best of starts. The club hasn’t managed to win any game yet, with Inter Miami being trolled for their poor start. The MLS club became the first expansion team to lose their opening five competitive fixtures. Inter Miami’s record had prompted owner David Beckham to send out a message of support, calling for patience and hard work from everyone at the club. Now, it looks like Inter Miami have secured their first major signing if latest football transfer news is to be believed.

Blaise Matuidi transfer news

Juventus recently confirmed the departure of midfielder Blaise Matuidi, ahead of the player’s proposed move to Inter Miami. The 33-year-old terminated his contract with Juventus on Wednesday, with both Juventus and Blaise Matuidi taking to social media to say their goodbyes. The midfielder tweeted a video of his best moments at Juventus, writing that it was a dream come true to be part of the Serie A club. Blaise Matuidi also mentioned that he will always be a fan of Juventus and that it was an honour to represent the club.

Avoir été un membre de la famille @juventusfc est un rêve devenu réalité, un honneur. J'ai découvert une institution incroyable, des coéquipiers qui sont devenus plus que cela. Je resterai toujours votre fan numéro 1, ou plutôt numéro 14 🤍🖤 Merci, vraiment 🙌🏾#FinoAllaFine pic.twitter.com/xGEURvBB7i — Blaise Matuidi (@MATUIDIBlaise) August 12, 2020

Echoing similar sentiments, the social media accounts of Juventus also shared pictures and a video clip of the French player’s highlights, thanking Blaise Matuidi for his three years of service to the club. The midfielder had a hugely successful time at Juventus, having arrived on a free transfer from PSG in 2017. The midfielder won the Serie A title with Juventus in each of his three seasons at the club.

David Beckham set to bring in Matuidi to Inter Miami

Media reports covering the Blaise Matuidi transfer have long been reporting about the Matuidi to Inter Miami links. David Beckham’s side appears to have snapped up their first big signing, with the midfielder undergoing a medical ahead of his free transfer. The news of the Blaise Matuidi transfer was also confirmed by reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.

Reports indicated that Blaise Matuidi will sign a three-year contract with Inter Miami and has taken a pay cut to secure the move. The transfer will link the midfielder once again with David Beckham, with the duo having played together at PSG before David Beckham’s retirement. ESPN also suggested that France international has already spoken to David Beckham and Inter Miami manager Diego Alonso over the phone ahead of his proposed move.

The arrival of Blaise Matuidi marks the first big piece of transfer business for David Beckham’s men, with Inter Miami, also linked with Barcelona forward Luis Suarez and former Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge.

Image Courtesy: instagram/davidbeckham, instagram/blaisematuidiofficiel