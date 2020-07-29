Luis Suarez To MLS? Barca Star's Contract Ends Soon And Is Beckham's Top Target At Miami

David Beckham's Inter Miami are reportedly keen on signing Barcelona ace Luis Suarez as the MLS side are preparing to offer the Uruguayan striker a four-year deal. Luis Suarez has one more year left on his contract but many believe that his time at Camp Nou is coming to an end with him being on the wrong side of 30. David Beckham is reportedly excited to bring the 33-year-old Suarez to Miami as he believes the striker's arrival will have a major impact on the league. Former Barcelona star Zlatan Ibrahimovic also played for MLS side LA Galaxy before returning to AC Milan in January 2020.

Inter Miami transfer news: Suarez can make a switch to Miami

According to Spain's Mundo Deportivo, David Beckham believes Suarez's arrival will be a great signing for the club as Miami has a large South American population. Luis Suarez also hinted about moving to MLS in one of his interviews earlier this season. While talking about rumours of him moving to MLS, Suarez said in an interview with ESPN: "You never know. I have a contract with Barcelona but in the future, it's an attractive league. The USA is a nice option." Seattle Sounders' star Nico Lodeiro, who is Suarez's teammate in Uruguay, said last year: "Luis wants to come to the MLS. He always asks me questions about it. I think it is only a matter of time before he is here."

David Beckham reaffirms faith in Inter Miami

Interestingly, Luis Suarez and David Beckham have spent most of their career playing for rival clubs. While David Beckham played for Manchester United and Real Madrid, Luis Suarez was a part of Liverpool and has been playing for Barcelona since 2014. David Beckham has often said he dreams of bringing the biggest players in the world to Inter Miami.

Inter Miami's first season in MLS turned out to be a nightmare with the club losing their first five games in a row. However, the 45-year old former PSG star is optimistic with the approach towards his club as he penned down a post on Instagram while backing Inter Miami after their poor start.

Beckham's motivational post for Miami after MLS is Back Tournament disappointment

(Image Courtesy: Beckham, Suarez/Instagram)