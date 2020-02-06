David Beckham’s Inter Miami Release First Ever Pink And Black Away Kit

Major League Soccer (MLS) revealed the kits for all 26 teams ahead of its 25th season in a fashion show on Thursday. The entire assortment is manufactured by Adidas. David Beckham owned Inter Miami launched their first-ever kit as the new Miami franchise is all set to make a debut in the upcoming MLS season.

Inter Miami kit: David Beckham's team reveal first-ever away jersey

David Beckham’s Inter Miami revealed their first-ever away jersey on Thursday. The Inter Miami kit is a perfect blend of black and pink and is one of the most eye-catching outfits of the upcoming MLS season. Academy players Axel Pérez and Fernando Sánchez displayed their inaugural away kit. The Inter Miami kit is predominantly black with the trademark Adidas three-stripes. There is an evident absence of a shirt sponsor.

Inter Miami kit: Pictures of David Beckham-owned MLS team's first away kit

Inter Miami debut: David Beckham's team to make their debut against Los Angeles FC

David Beckham-backed Inter Miami have been grabbing headlines in recent weeks. Inter Miami will make their debut against Los Angeles FC in the Banc of California Stadium on March 1. Inter will host their first two seasons at the Lockhart Stadium. After which, they will switch to Miami Freedom Park which has a capacity of 25,000. The Lockhart Stadium will then be transformed as a training facility for the first team.

