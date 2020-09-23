David Brooks To Man United Could Go Through As Jadon Sancho Hopes Fade

Manchester United's pursuit for a Jadon Sancho transfer continues to drag along, with a move a for the Borussia Dortmund star seeming unlikely through each passing day. While the Red Devils have hit a roadblock in their hopes to add the 20-year-old to their ranks, a right-sided forward remains a top priority acquisition for the club this summer. Wales winger David Brooks has been linked with a move to Man United all summer, and the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Co have been handed a significant boost in their pursuit for the Bournemouth star.

Man United transfer news: David Brooks to Man United on the cards?

David Brooks has been the source of massive transfer speculation since Bournemouth were relegated to the Championship, with Leicester and Man United both keen on bringing the Welsh international back to the Premier League. The Cherries valued the 23-year-old at £40million and are willing to sell if an appropriate comes in for the right-winger. The Foxes signing Roma's Cengiz Under on loan has cleared the path for a David Brooks to Man United deal, with the Red Devils desperate to add options in their attack. While Jadon Sancho remains the absolute No.1 priority, a right-winger remains high on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's summer shopping list even if a deal for the England international fails to materialise. David Brooks missed the majority of last season due to injury but is highly rated by many at Manchester United and deal could happen before the October 5 transfer deadline.

Two small transfer bits re: Manchester United today. Understand Daniel James to Leeds is unlikely to happen, despite Bielsa's admiration for him.



Meanwhile, Leicester's move for Cengiz Under has given #mufc a clear run at David Brooks, if they want him. Under consideration. — Dominic Booth (@DomBooth19) September 22, 2020

David Brooks to Man United? Ryan Giggs believes Wales star has the quality to shine at Old Trafford

When questioned on the speculation linking David Brooks to Man United, Wales manager Ryan Giggs backed the Bournemouth star to come good if the deal happens. Speaking to Wales Online, the Man United legend said that the 23-year-old certainly has the talent and with Bournemouth in the CHampionship, he could make a move to back to the Premier League. Giggs added that David Brooks will still have a 'bit of class' despite not playing in the Premier League. Speaking on the speculation, he said that Bournmemouh winger is a player who gets one off their seat and likes to make things happen on the pitch. Man United are yet to lodge an official bid for David Brooks, but that situation could soon change with the transfer deadline fast approaching.

