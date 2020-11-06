David De Gea And Edurne Garcia Expecting First Child After Pregnancy Announcement On IG

]Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea is set to become a father. The Spaniard and his girlfriend Edurne Garcia are expecting their first baby, news which he shared via social media with a sweet post. De Gea posted a picture of a baby bottle kept beside one of his personalised goalkeeping gloves and a microphone. While. the goalkeeping glove is, unsurprisingly, a nod to his football career, the microphone is a nod to his girlfriend's career as a singer and entertainer.

The 29-year-old simply wrote "Baby Is Coming" in the caption. Just over 24 hours since posting the good news, the picture received over 310,000 likes, with congratulations from fans and fellow footballers flooding the comments section.

David De Gea baby announcement

Man United teammates Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire and Fred all commented on the post. David De Gea's Spanish teammates like Sergio Busquets, Isco, Dani Carvajal and Pau Torres also wished him well.

Edurne Garcia Almagro, a Spanish singer, actress and television presenter, has been with De Gea since 2010. The 34-year-old rose to fame in 2005 when she took part in the Spanish casting show, Operacion Triunfo. Edurne Garcia later shared the same 'baby announcement' photo to her Instagram handle.

Istanbul Basaksehir vs Man United

De Gea was left of the Man United XI on Tuesday as the team was beaten 1-2 by Istanbul Basaksehir. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opted to hand a start to Dean Henderson, which came as a massive surprise considering the Spaniard was preferred to Henderson in Man United's previous two UCL matches.

Solskjaer revealed Dean Henderson earned the opportunity to make his UCL debut for United after returning to the club following two successful seasons on loan at Sheffield United. The Norwegian coach said Henderson trained well with the team and is ready to challenge De Gea for a starting role.

A 1-2 loss in Turkey was something the English GK definitely did not want on his UCL debut as Man United produced a limp display, which involved some atrocious defending to allow Demba Ba to score Basaksehir's first with an easy finish. Just after 12 minutes into the game, the Red Devils were left horribly exposed at the back, with every United outfield player standing within 35 yards of the Istanbul Basaksehir goal.

The former Chelsea striker raced towards the halfway line with no one standing between him and Dean Henderson; the closest player to Ba was Nemanja Matic. Ba did well to control the clearance before scoring past Henderson with a composed finish. Edin Visca double the home side's lead before Anthony Martial pulled one back for United to end an entertaining first half. Istanbul Basaksehir held on to their lead to score their first Champions League win in history.

(Image Credits: David De Gea Instagram)