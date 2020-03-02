David De Gea And Man United Bailed Out By VAR, Calvert-Lewin Expresses Disbelief

Everton were dramatically denied a late winner vs Manchester United as VAR came to the rescue of the Red Devils again. Dominic Calvert-Lewin's deflected strike past David de Gea in the 92nd minute appeared to have won the game for Everton. However, VAR disallowed the goal after ruling an offside for Gylfi Sigurdsson.

🚨The Premier League have confirmed that the on field decision was to allow the goal but Jon Moss on VAR advised the referee that Gylfi Sigurdsson was “off side” and in the line of vision of David De Gea which effected him to make a save pic.twitter.com/ls5NTCMWOz — The Toffee Blues (@EvertonNewsFeed) March 1, 2020

Sigurdsson offside: Fans question VAR call after David de Gea howler

Although Sigurdsson never touched the ball, VAR ruled out the goal stating the Everton midfielder in David de Gea's line of sight and made an 'obvious action that impacted his ability to make a save'.

VAR's latest ruling has been once again panned by the fans with many users took to Twitter to share still images from the incident to question VAR's impact. The still images shed more light on the incident as it appears as David de Gea had a clear view of Calvert-Lewin's effort and was in fact beaten by the deflection.

Fans question Sigurdsson offside call by VAR

De Gea's line of sight was blocked by Sigurdsson was it? 🤔 Red arrow is the original trajectory of the ball, before it hit Maguire's right heel and went near post. I'm not sure Sigurdsson moving his feet AWAY from the ball is interfering with play.

🐃💩VAR again! pic.twitter.com/Y9qoSUNhZJ — Mr Banksy (@BichieRanks) March 1, 2020

Meanwhile, Calvert-Lewin, himself appeared to be in shock after he watched the replay in the tunnel. The striker was heard saying "That is a disaster, oh my gosh, he's not even obstructing". Everton could have clearly won the game.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin watching Everton's disallowed goal back...



🗣"That is a disaster, oh my gosh, he's not even obstructing" pic.twitter.com/BgvPT6l3A3 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 1, 2020

Everton vs Man United highlights: David de Gea howler

Apart from the dramatic VAR call, the match was quite a thrilling affair as both sides managed to carve each other out with relative ease. David de Gea had a decent night as he made a howler in the opening stages of the game to allow Dominic Calvert-Lewin score. After dwelling on the ball for far too long, De Gea smashed the ball on to rushing Calvert-Lewin, which ended up into the back of the net.

Jordan Pickford, himself failed to cover himself in glory after he was beaten on the near post by a low strike from Bruno Fernandes. Both the goalkeepers made some crucial saves as the game was in balance till the final minute. It ended 1-1 at Goodison Park. Manchester United remain fifth in the Premier League, three points off fourth-placed Chelsea. They will face Derby County next in the FA Cup. Meanwhile, Everton will travel Stamford Bridge for their league clash against Chelsea next week.

Watch: Everton vs Man United highlights

(Image Credits: Everton Official Twitter Page)