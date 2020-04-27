Barcelona To Push For Neymar Jr Transfer Provided New PSG Deal Is Not Signed: Report

Brazil international Neymar Jr has been linked with a return to Barcelona since his 2017 transfer to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2017. The former Santos forward is the Catalan club's No.1 priority in the transfer market with Neymar tipped to take the mantle from club legend Lionel Messi. In the latest roundup of Neymar transfer rumours, it is reported that Barcelona will push for a move only if the Brazilian international rejects a new contract.

Barcelona to push for Neymar transfer if forward rejects new PSG contract

Barcelona have extensively kept on Neymar's situation in Paris and are ready to pounce on the opportunity to reunite the MSN trio at the club but will be aware of the complications amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The Catalan are in the middle of a boardroom civil war but the sporting department has backed the Neymar transfer over Lautaro Martinez. However, according to sport.es, Barcelona will move for Neymar if the Brazilian international rejects a new PSG contract and makes it clear he wants a move back.

The coronavirus outbreak means that €100 million plus fees are out of the question, something which the French giants have demanded in previous negotiations. PSG have expressed interest in Samuel Umtiti, Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann, Philippe Coutinho, Nelson Semedo and Ivan Rakitic via their director of football Leonardo. Barcelona felt the Ligue 1 club were asking for too much and hope that a swap deal can be reached.

Neymar transfer: Neymar contract details

Neymar signed for Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona for a world record €222 million in 2017. The former Barcelona man forward's contract at the French club runs until 2022 pockets a reported €50 million ($54million) annually from the French giants. Neymar has been reportedly offered a new contract until 2025 by PSG to ward off interest from Barcelona which could see him earn a staggering €734,000 ($790,000) per week.

