David Luiz Reveals How Chelsea Staff Begged Him To Come Back After Arsenal Move

David Luiz has shed light upon the emotional switch he made from Chelsea to Arsenal in the summer transfer window. Since making the switch from Chelsea to Arsenal, David Luiz revealed that staff at Stamford Bridge urged him to return to west London. The David Luiz transfer from Chelsea to Arsenal was worth £8 million but also came with an emotional drawback for the defender.

David Luiz on his transfer to Arsenal "I can be honest with you, the first three days or week was not easy to understand all the emotions or how I was feeling, because everybody knows my history with #Chelsea.” #CFC pic.twitter.com/QV4dbnZ8eW — The Blues (@TheBlues___) March 19, 2020

David Luiz transfer from Chelsea to Arsenal

In the final few days of the summer transfer window ahead of the 2019-20 campaign, Arsenal were on the hunt for a central defender. Shockingly, the Gunners managed to lure David Luiz from Chelsea. At just £8 million, the David Luiz transfer appeared to be a steal Arsenal given the Brazilian centre back's success and experience throughout his playing career.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus Lockdown: Willian To Stick With Chelsea This Season Even If His Contract Ends

David Luiz history with Chelsea

Across two spells at Chelsea, David Luiz won the Premier League, Champions League, Europa League as well as two FA Cups. Combining the two spells, David Luiz spent six and a half years at Stamford Bridge. The David Luiz transfer to Arsenal ahead of the current season was, therefore, an emotional rollercoaster for the 32-year-old Brazilian.

ALSO READ: Premier League To Hold Emergency Meeting, Discussion On 'closed-door Games' Likely: Report

Arsenal news: David Luiz struggled following Chelsea move

Upon making the switch to the Emirates Stadium, David Luiz explained that his first few days at Arsenal were troublesome. This was mainly due to the fact that Luiz had an emotional connection with the staff at Chelsea. Luiz also revealed that the staff at the club kept begging him to return to west London.

ALSO READ: CCM Vs MLC Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All A-League Match Details

Making the switch to Chelsea's local London rivals - north London giants Arsenal - was always going to be potentially difficult for Luiz. Reflecting on an incident when Luiz had breakfast with a 75-year-old man, the defender claimed that the man texted Luiz he was waiting to have another meal with the latest Arsenal signing.

ALSO READ: Real Madrid President Florentino Perez Extends Solidarity To Coronavirus Affected People

However, Luiz has admitted that he had to get out of his comfort zone in order to focus on Arsenal. Luiz said that he never regretted the decision to move to Arsenal although it was difficult in the first few weeks at north London. The Arsenal news, for now, is that Luiz is happy and wants to achieve big things under Mikel Arteta.