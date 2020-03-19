Coronavirus Lockdown: Willian To Stick With Chelsea This Season Even If His Contract Ends

Willian is serving his final few months at Chelsea as he will run out of contract at the end of June 2020. However, with the recent suspension of the season due to the coronavirus lockdown, the on-going Premier League campaign might stretch for a little longer. Nevertheless, Willian is ready to stick with Chelsea until the end of the season even if his contract expires before the culmination of the 2019/20 season. Willian and Chelsea have not settled on a new contract yet as the 31-year-old Brazilian looks set to join a new club this summer.

Coronavirus lockdown: Willian to prove his loyalty if needed

Willian, in an interview with Esporte Interativo, stated: "My contract really ends, I think in July. And if I had to play on those dates, in these months, I think it would be no problem for me to end the league in a way which would be loyal to the club, as they always were with me. Regardless of a signed paper. But it's clear that this is not a certainty, we don't know what can happen. But without a doubt, as always, I will always be ready to give the best to my club regardless of my contract situation."

Coronavirus lockdown: Barcelona to sign Willian?

In the past couple of years, Barcelona have made a number of enquiries with Chelsea to sign Willian. However, the deal never went through. With Willian being a free agent now, Barcelona might just lock down the Brazilian winger. There is speculation that Barcelona are ready to offload Ousmane Dembele to come up with funds to re-sign Neymar Jr. However, Willian reportedly doesn't mind playing second-fiddle in a star-studded Barcelona team. Willian has only found the net seven times in the 37 appearances he made for Chelsea this season.

Coronavirus lockdown: Willian on extending his contract with Chelsea

Willian on contract talks: “No, nothing new, No news. Especially after what’s happening, everything stopped. But so far no news about anything.” — Chelsea News ®️ (@CFCNewsReport) March 18, 2020

