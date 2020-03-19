Premier League To Hold Emergency Meeting, Discussion On 'closed-door Games' Likely: Report

The Premier League will hold an emergency meeting on Thursday with the coronavirus outbreak thought to be the main agenda. It has been reported that the main contingency plan that might be discussed in the Premier League emergency meeting involves pondering the future of the fixtures amid the ongoing Premier League suspension. At present, all league games have been suspended until April in lieu of the pandemic.

Premier League emergency meeting: when will Premier League return?

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, we have taken the decision to postpone the launch of the Premier League Hall of Fame until further notice



When will Premier League return? This question is reported to be the central idea of the Premier League emergency meeting. Since the Premier League suspension, several suggestions have emerged that could be discussed in the meeting. One major suggestion ponders the idea of extending the present Premier League campaign until June or July. This suggestion could well work considering the fact that UEFA has called off Euro 2020, which was to be played from June 12. It will now be played in 2021.

Premier League coronavirus: Premier League emergency meeting on Thursday

"Things like this transcend football. We got together with the idea of trying to raise £10k to fill the void, and to be here a little over 48 hours later with £50k of donations is the biggest testimony to this city."



Another suggestion that might be put forward in the Premier League emergency meeting includes scrapping the on-going season. This could mean that there would be no winners and the season would then be declared null and void. This might not go well with Liverpool and their fans, knowing the fact that the Reds have a 25-point lead over second-placed Manchester City. Jurgen Klopp’s men are on course to win their first-ever Premier League title.

Premier League coronavirus: Various suggestions to be discussed in Premier League emergency meeting

A third suggestion is based on the idea of playing games behind closed doors. Premier League clubs have reportedly agreed to play the remaining 92 games of the league behind closed doors, while every game will be broadcast live on television. The suggestion also includes the idea of playing at two to three neutral venues at different times. The proposal includes using limited stadiums across the country. Using a minimum number of stadiums would ensure minimal deployment of medical and police personnel.

Premier League suspension: Suggestion to play at neutral venues

Premier League clubs fear that they might be the only domestic league to complete all their fixtures until June. Meanwhile, LaLiga and Bundesliga have played more games than the Premier League at this time. These proposals will be put forward by the clubs in the Premier League emergency meeting.

