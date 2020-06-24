David Luiz Handed One-year Arsenal Contract Extension Despite Man City Horror Show

Arsenal centre-back David Luiz has officially signed a one-year contract extension with the Gunners despite his shocking performance against Man City on Wednesday last week. The 'David Luiz signs contract' news was confirmed by Arsenal earlier today when the north London outfit triggered the option of the Brazilian's second year at the Emirates. The David Luiz contract extension at Arsenal comes as a massive surprise for most Premier League fans who believed that the 33-year-old might have played his last game for the Gunners after his horror show in the 3-0 defat against Man City at the Etihad.

— Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 24, 2020

Arsenal confirmed the David Luiz contract extension on their official website and Twitter account on Wednesday. It is understood that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta played a huge role in convincing Luiz to sign an extension with his previous deal expiring at the end of the month. June 23 was the final day for Premier League clubs to tie down their players on short-term contracts until the end of the current season but it appears that David Luiz will stay with Arsenal until the summer of 2021. Arsenal also confirmed permanent moves for Cedric Soares and Pablo Mari from Southampton and Flamengo respectively.

David Luiz signs contract extension: David Luiz errors

The David Luiz contract extension came as a massive surprise for Gunners fans who were fuming at the centre-back following his disasterclass against Man City. The David Luiz errors led Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher to claim, "Luiz's time in the Premier League is finished" and "Arsenal should move on from offering Luiz a new deal." Luiz is also one of the highest earners at the club which further put his future at Arsenal under scrutiny. However, despite the David Luiz errors, Arsenal have shown faith in the veteran defender who was signed from local London rivals, Chelsea, in the summer for a reported £8 million.

David Luiz replaced the injured Pablo Mari in the first half against Man City and was at fault for City's opening goal just before half-time. Luiz then made another horrendous mistake by bringing Riyad Mahrez down inside the box leading to a penalty and a sending off. This allowed Pep Guardiola's Man City to cruise to a 3-0 win over Arsenal in their first top-flight game since the coronavirus hiatus.

Zero Arsenal points from a possible six since Premier League restart

Arsenal have endured a tumultuous resumption to top-flight football with zero points from a possible six. Following the defeat against Man City, Arsenal let a 1-0 lead slip at The Amex as Brighton & Hove Albion came from behind to secure a 2-1 win in the final stages of the game. Arsenal are currently in 10th place on the Premier League table with 40 points and face an uphill task over the next eight matchdays to secure European football for next season.

Brighton take all three points.



🔵 2-1 🔴 (FT)#BHAARS — Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 20, 2020

