Jamie Vardy's Wife Suing Wayne Rooney's Wife For Libel Over Online Fallout Last Year

Jamie Vardy's wife Rebekah Vardy is reportedly suing Coleen Rooney, wife of Man United great Wayne Rooney for libel, following their online fallout last year. The 'Coleen Rooney Rebekah Vardy controversy' broke in October last year when Coleen Rooney publicly accused Rebekah of 'leaking stories' about her personal life to the press. Reports claim that the pair will now face off in High Court over a £1 million libel battle as Jamie Vardy wife, Rebekah, revealed she went through severe anxiety attacks due to the stress of their public row.

Jamie Vardy wife Rebekah suing Wayne Rooney wife Coleen for libel

According to reports from Sky Sports, Jamie Vardy wife, Rebekah Vardy, is set to take Coleen Rooney to court and sue her for publishing 'false statements that defamed her reputation'. Jamie Vardy wife, Rebekah, was pregnant at the time and the 38-year-old cited that she had severe anxiety attacks following the written statements of Coleen Rooney. The Leicester City star's wife has chosen the option to sue Coleen for libel with combined legal fees set to cost up to £1 million.

CONFIRMED: Rebekah Vardy is suing Coleen Rooney for libel! pic.twitter.com/oZ4ONd7AoO — Daniel Wittenberg (@DannyWittenberg) June 23, 2020

Wayne Rooney wife's plan: Coleen Rooney Instagram trap to catch Jamie Vardy wife Rebekah red-handed

The 'Coleen Rooney Rebekah Vardy controversy' dates back to October 2019 when the Coleen Rooney Instagram account was used to trap Rebekah Vardy. Wayne Rooney wife, Coleen, claimed that she changed her privacy settings for all of her followers barring one in a plan to check if that account was 'leaking' stories to the press. Having posted numerous fake stories on her account, Coleen was surprised to see them published by The Sun and a few other newspapers. Coleen later revealed that it was in fact Rebekah Vardy's account that was viewing her stories and leaking information to The Sun

This has been a burden in my life for a few years now and finally I have got to the bottom of it...... pic.twitter.com/0YqJAoXuK1 — Coleen Rooney (@ColeenRoo) October 9, 2019

Coleen Rooney Rebekah Vardy controversy: Wayne Rooney wife claims she has evidence of leaked stories

In a public statement made last year, Wayne Rooney wife, Coleen, claimed that she took screenshots of the evidence which is now likely to be used in the court hearing. Coleen also asked Rebekah to meet face to face but the Leicester City star's partner has reportedly declined. Rebekah Vardy continued to deny any of the wrongdoings with the formalities now set to play out in High Court.

