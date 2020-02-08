Virgil Van Dijk Has No Intention Of Leaving Liverpool As Juventus Plots Summer Bid

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has no plans to leave the club with reports suggesting that Serie-A club Juventus is planning to make a summer bid for the player. The Reds signed van Dijk for a fee of 75 million pounds after making an official announcement on December 27, 2017.

Considered to be the best-centre back in the world

The Holland International helped Liverpool win the Champions League in his first season with the club. According to reports, the defender is considered to be the best centre-back in the world after securing a second-place finish behind Lionel Messi in the 2019 Ballon d'Or. According to reports, the van Dijk's consistent form has prompted elite clubs to make a move for the player. Although, the centre-back has no intention to leave Anfield in the near future.

According to reports, Liverpool is set to enter contract negotiations with Virgil van Dijk and offer him a new contract in the summer. The 28-year-old player has three years before his current contract runs out. He currently earns £125,000 per week.

Klopp wanted van Dijk to win 2019 Ballon d'Or

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was expecting the award to go in favour of the 'Big Bird'. Jurgen Klopp, in a press conference a few days before the Ballon d'Or ceremony, stated that Messi should get the award if they want to give it to the best player of the generation. However, Virgil van Dijk should win it if they want to give the award to the best player of last season. Lionel Messi went on to win the award and added one more silverware in his trophy cabinet.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that he has "never seen" such consistency from a team before. Klopp's remarks came after the league leader's 4-0 victory over Southampton on February 1.

He was asked about his side's consistency and he said, "I have never seen it, to be honest."

"If I was asking from the outside, I would ask the same questions. Maybe other people would feel different, but I can only say it doesn’t feel [like it]. It’s not that I feel stronger and stronger and stronger after each win, it’s not like this. It is just one, great celebration – sometimes more, sometimes less – then relief, settle and go again," Klopp went on to say.

