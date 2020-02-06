Liverpool Captaincy Did Not Affect Performance Against Shrewsbury: Curtis Jones

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones said that he was serious about the captain's responsibilities as he was handed the armband during the club's 1-0 win over Shrewsbury in an FA Cup 4th round replay. According to reports, Jones was given the captain's armband just days after his 19th birthday. The Reds midfielder has bagged seven appearances for the senior team and was set to be the captain in Liverpool's "B" team. Jurgen Klopp took the decision of fielding a young team because of the first team being unavailable due to the winter break.

Captaincy did not burden Curtis Jones

However, the responsibility of being a captain did not burden the player and affect his performance during the game that was managed by Under-23 manager Neil Critchley. Jones said that he made the most of every opportunity he got whether it is for the Under-19 in the Champions League or to make a mark in the first team.

According to reports, the midfielder said that he goes out on the field and enjoys himself and showcases his capability. Jones said that for any young player to make a mark in a team full of world-class players, he needs to step up, grab every opportunity and be confident of playing and show everyone what you are capable of. He said that is what he tries to replicate in every game.

Jurgen Klopp has faith in young players

According to reports, Curtis Jones said that Klopp has faith in the young players and that is why he gives them the opportunity to perform and play for the club. The Liverpool player further added that he has been with Reds since the Under-19 team and with the opportunity of being the captain of the first team was truly a privilege.

As Liverpool beat Shrewsbury with a 1-0 scoreline, Neil Critchley said, "The manager sent a message prior to the game with some words of advice and support, which was fantastic".

"He is delighted with the performance. There was a message at half-time and full-time.

"He said Chelsea away could be an opportunity for one or two of them and they put in a performance tonight."

(with inputs from agencies)