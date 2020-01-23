Jose Mourinho Jokes About Bringing Kylian Mbappe On Loan Instead Of Edinson Cavani

Tottenham Hotspurs are in desperate need of a striker. Harry Kane is out of their squad for a long period of time. Spurs are linked with many top players in Europe as the winter transfer window has started. Jose Mourinho is the key aspect for any player to join the North London based team as he is arguably one of the best managers in the world of football. Edinson Cavani is one of the hottest prospects in the transfer market right now as his contract with PSG will expire at the end of the season. The PSG striker is linked with Tottenham as the PL side is without their main player Harry Kane.

Mbappe to join Tottenham on Loan?

Jose Mourinho was recently questioned about Cavani’s arrival in one of his press conferences and the Portuguese obviously had a quirky reply ready for the media. One of the reporters asked Jose Mourinho about the possibilities of Cavani joining Tottenham as the Uruguayan striker is ready to leave PSG. To which, Mourinho replied by saying that he does not want to spoil his relation with PSG as he shares a very good bond with the owners of the team. Mourinho, however, joked by asking his friends in France to send Kylian Mbappe on loan if possible.

It looks like every top club in Europe wants to get hold of Mbappe. The young Frenchman has been linked with many giants over the past few months. Real Madrid are leading the race to sign Mbappe whenever PSG decides to sell the superstar. However, PSG have no intention to sell Mbappe anytime soon and have made it clear that the player is priceless. As for Tottenham, they have been struggling throughout the season. Tottenham will next face Norwich City in their Premier League 2019-20 Matchday 24 clash.

