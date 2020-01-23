Manchester United Fans Left Old Trafford Way Before FT During Humiliating Burnley Defeat

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is running out of excuses. The Red Devils' fans are running out of patience. This season has been nothing but abysmal for Manchester United in every aspect. They have failed to sign any promising star over the course of two transfer windows (except for Harry Maguire). Manchester United's only foreign superstar - Paul Pogba - has been out of their squad for most of the season. Manchester United hit rock-bottom when they lost 0-2 against Burnley in their own backyard in Matchday 24 of the Premier League. Burnley won their first match at Old Trafford after a period of 5 decades and that says a lot about this Manchester United side.

Manchester United fans are losing their patience

The supporters of Manchester United have had enough from the team as well as their higher authorities. They want the Glazers along with club vice-chairman Ed Woodward out of their club. The supporters emptied the Old Trafford stadium even before the Burnley match got over. It's a very rare scene to see the historical stadium empty while the game is still on. Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the Premier League and they have fans all over the world. However, everything is in shambles at this moment. Manchester United have always had the backing of their fans. However, the same set of supporters were seen booing the players off the pitch.

A FIFTH defeat for Manchester United since Dec 22 after a home loss to Burnley. It's dreadful. Loud anti Glazer and Woodward chants ringing around Old Trafford. Fans fuming, defiant and utterly pissed off. Regardless of any excuses, this is woeful. — Andy Mitten (@AndyMitten) January 22, 2020

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has taken full responsibility. The Norwegian, in the post-match interview, stated, "We're looking to strengthen and we know we have to. We let some players go because we needed to start afresh. We know we need quality and numbers." Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has no complaints from his players and is only hoping that his tactics work in the future. It's a do-or-die situation for everyone at Manchester United right now.

