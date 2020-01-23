LaLiga: Former Osasuna Official Reveals That Club Fixed Matches In 2013 And 2014

Recently, Osasuna's former secretary Angel Vizcay claimed that the Spanish top-tier team fixed matches in the 2012-13 and 2013-14 season. Vizcay admitted that Osasuna fixed matches to avoid relegation in these two seasons. According to allegations, Osasuna paid Real Betis and Getafe to drop points against them and also had ties with Espanyol. Angel Vizcay testified in the court and the investigation was led by judge Fermin Otamendi. The case is against 11 officials which includes six former Osasuna directors, three former Betis players and two estate agents.

LaLiga news: Osasuna fixed matches to avoid relegation

Vizcay also informed the provincial court in Pamplona that Osasuna paid third-party win bonuses to Betis and Valladolid. However, Osasuna's president Miguel Archanco has denied all the charges of match-fixing during his testimony. Vizcay went on to admit that Osasuna had a €400,000 deal in cash with Getafe for them to lose against Osasuna in 2013. He further claimed that Osasuna also paid Valladolid €150,000 to win against Deportivo La Coruna and €150,000 to Betis to beat Celta Vigo.

LaLiga news: LaLiga fixing scandal

The talking point about the transaction is that Celta and Deportivo were the other two teams which were fighting relegation with Osasuna in the 2012-13 season. Vizcay further added that Osasuna paid €250,000 to Espanyol in return for a draw. Osasuna, however, got relegated that year. Vizcay made many claims but only the payments allegedly made to Betis are under investigation in this case, not the others. The case is on trial for now.

Osasuna in LaLiga 2019-20 so far

Osasuna are currently on the 13th spot of the LaLiga 2019-20 points table with 5 wins in 20 games. They have a total of 25 points to their name and will next face Levante on Matchday 21 of LaLiga 2019-20. It will be held on Saturday, January 25 at 1:30 AM IST.

