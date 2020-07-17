D.C. United Vs New England Prediction, Live Stream, H2h, MLS Is Back Tournament Live

D.C. United are up against New England in the upcoming clash of the MLS is Back tournament. D.C. United are third in the points table with a draw in their first match. As for New England, they are second in the table with a win in their first match. New England Revolution will clinch a spot in the knockout stages with a win against D.C. United this week. Major League Soccer officials have managed to propose a completely new format to carry on with the league amid the pandemic. The 24 clubs have been divided into six groups with each conference being split into groups of four teams each.

MLS is Back tournament live: D.C. United vs New England live stream (India)

Date and time: Saturday, July 18, 5:30 AM IST Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

MLS is Back tournament live: D.C. United vs New England live stream (USA)

D.C. United vs. New England: 8 PM EST Live stream: FOX Sports Go/Sling

MLS schedule: D.C. United vs New England live stream in India

D.C. United vs New England live stream in India will not be available to viewers, but fans can still catch the D.C. United vs New England live stream by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports to watch every minute of D.C. United vs New England game.

D.C. United vs New England H2H

D.C, United and New England have faced each other 40 times in which D.C. United have won 15 times and New England have won 14. They shared the spoils in 11 games.

