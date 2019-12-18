NorthEast United Vs Bengaluru: Robert Jarni Promises Bengaluru FC More Misery In Guwahati

NorthEast United will next play Bengaluru FC in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 clash at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Speaking at a pre-match press conference, NorthEast United's head coach Robert Jarni stated that the game against Bengaluru FC will be a difficult one as they are one of the best teams in India. Bengaluru FC lost their previous match so Jarni is optimistic that a win against Bengaluru is up for grabs. Jarni stated that NEUFC will do what it takes to come out on top in a match that is expected to be another thriller.

Also Read | El Clasico: Karim Benzema Vs Luis Suarez, The Battle Of The No. 9s

NorthEast United vs Bengaluru FC: Robert Jarni states his views

NorthEast United faced their first defeat of the season when they played ATK. Jarni, while talking about the loss, stated that the game against ATK was the worst match that NorthEast have ever played. The boss added that the coaching staff has analysed the match against ATK and informed the players where they went wrong so that they don't repeat the same mistakes in the future.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Fan Creates Thread About The Barcelona Star's Lesser-known Records

The Highlanders are back in action on Wednesday at the Sarusajai! 🏟



Tickets on Bookmyshow and offline at the Sarusajai Stadium Box Office. 🎫#StrongerAsOne #NEUBFC pic.twitter.com/Trc4L1mluV — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) December 17, 2019

Also Read | El Clasico: Fede Valverde Claims To Have Earned His Place In Real Madrid With His Football

The 51-year-old assured that all the players have trained well and that the atmosphere in the camp is very positive. Jarni looked very confident before entering the clash and said that they are mentally and physically ready. NorthEast United's clash with Chennaiyin FC got cancelled due to rising political tensions in the state. While talking about the situation, the Croatian apologised to the team's supporters for not being able to play the match and lamented the cancellation since Chennaiyin had only two days to practice before the clash, putting the hosts at an advantage.

Also Read | Paul Pogba's Manchester United Return Delayed, This Time Due To Illness