Declan Rice Lends Support To Paul Pogba, Lauds Him As One Of The Best Players In The World

West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice has come out in support of Manchester United star Paul Pogba. The France international was the subject of intense criticism recently. Fans mocked Pogba for being injured frequently at a time when he has been recovering from an ankle injury. Pogba has also been involved in a war of words of sorts with Liverpool legend Graeme Souness.

Also Read | Paul Pogba hits back at Graeme Souness, claims he was clueless as to who Souness was

Paul Pogba criticism: Declan Rice lends support

Declan Rice commented on an Instagram post that appears to criticise Paul Pogba. Declan Rice’s comment read, “Why do people hate on Pogba? Doesn’t make any sense.” He further went on to state that Paul Pogba is "ridiculous" and one of the best players in the world.

Paul Pogba criticism: Declan Rice lauds midfielder as one of the best

Paul Pogba has been on the receiving end for being sidelined due to various injuries. However, Declan Rice spoke against this argument. Rice claimed that it was wrong to think that Pogba wants to stay injured. Some things in football cannot be avoided, and injuries are one such thing, said Declan Rice.

Also Read | Paul Pogba transfer: Star wants out of Man United with Juventus being his first choice

Paul Pogba criticism: Graeme Souness lashes out at midfielder

Recently, Paul Pogba was criticised by former Liverpool manager Graeme Souness. Souness criticised Pogba for his on-field as well as off-field behaviour. In the past too, the Liverpool legend has been one of the fiercest critics of the midfielder. However, Pogba did not hold back when biting back at Souness.

Paul Pogba criticism: Man United star responds to Graeme Souness

Paul Pogba claimed that he was immune to the criticism that he has been the subject of in the past few years. He mocked Souness saying that he was not aware of who he was. Pogba also claimed that he heard Souness was a great player during his playing days. However, he does not pay much heed to what the pundits say.

Also Read | Chelsea transfer news: Blues considering move for West Ham United's Declan Rice

Paul Pogba criticism: Frenchman speaks on injury issues

Paul Pogba recently spoke on his injury issues as well. He claimed that he felt frustrated being on the sidelines for several months. The French World Cup winner picked up an injury against Arsenal in September last year and underwent surgery a few months back. Despite the Paul Pogba transfer reports, he asserted that he is looking to return to the field to win several accolades with the Red Devils.

Also Read | David Moyes admits West Ham could lose Declan Rice in summer transfer window