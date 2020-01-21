Dejan Lovren Shares WhatsApp Conversation With Mohamed Salah After Defeating Man United

Premier League leaders Liverpool defeated Manchester United on Matchday 23 of the Premier League. Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah scored for the Reds to extend their lead further in the league. After the game, defender Dejan Lovren shared the WhatsApp messages that he exchanged with Salah.

Also Read | Liverpool vs Man United: Watch Gary Neville get FURIOUS at Anthony Martial's miss

Dejan Lovren shared his WhatsApp conversation with Mohamed Salah on Instagram

In an image posted by Dejan Lovren on Instagram, the defender applauded Mohamed Salah for his performance. To which, Salah thanked Lovren while also forwarding a topless image of himself celebrating the goal. Lovren enquired if Salah wanted to imply something with the image, but Salah simply said that he had sent it by mistake.

Dejan Lovren has posted images of his conversations with Mohamed Salah in the past

The Liverpool duo are said to be close friends off the field. They have shared their hilarious WhatsApp conversations time and again. In most of the earlier chats, Salah is seen bragging about his physique to Lovren. Back in September 2019, Lovren again posted an image of their conversation in which Salah appears to have sent his topless image. He is seen teasing Lovren about his physique.

Also Read | Liverpool vs Man United: Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah outshine Solskjaer's listless side

Liverpool defeated Manchester United in the Premier League

Liverpool took an early lead at Anfield when Virgil van Dijk scored a towering header in the 14th minute. It came after a precise corner kick from defender Trent Alexander-Arnold. While United came with an attacking mindset in the second half, the players failed to score past Alisson Becker. However, they ultimately conceded again in the injury time of the game when Mohamed Salah scored from a counter-attack.

Also Read | AC Milan looks to sign Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren in Jan 2020!

Liverpool will next play against Wolverhampton Wanderers

Liverpool have now bagged 64 points in 22 games, which is 16 more than second-placed Manchester City (48 points). Liverpool will next play against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Thursday, January 23, 2020 (January 24 according to IST).

Also Read | WATCH: Mohamed Salah scores first-ever goal against Manchester United in style