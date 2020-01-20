The Debate
Liverpool Vs Man United: Watch Gary Neville Get FURIOUS At Anthony Martial's Miss

Football News

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville reacted frustratingly as Anthony Martial failed to convert an easy chance as Liverpool defeated Man United.

Liverpool vs Man United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United were defeated by league leaders Liverpool on Matchday 23 of the Premier League. Virgil van Dijk scored the first goal of the night, followed by Mohamed Salah’s strike in injury time. United star Anthony Martial failed to score for his side, inviting widespread criticism from former United players as well as fans alike.

Liverpool vs Man Utd: Andreas Pereira fails to capitalise on his chance in the first half

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville could not hide his frustration when Anthony Martial failed to convert a sitter for the Red Devils. Even before Martial’s poor strike, United midfielder Andreas Pereira came close to equalising for the away side but failed to capitalise from an Aaron Wan-Bissaka pass in the 41st minute.

Liverpool vs Man Utd: Gary Neville smashes his fist on the desk in frustration

While United came with an attacking mindset in the second half, the players failed to score past Alisson Becker. In the 59th minute of the game, Anthony Martial came close to equalising for United after a brilliant display from Andreas Pereira but failed to hit it past Alisson Becker.

Gary Neville was seen smashing his fist on the desk in frustration. United ultimately conceded again in injury time when Mohamed Salah scored from a counter-attack, to extend their lead in the Premier League.

Liverpool lead in the Premier League with 64 points

With Manchester City’s draw against Crystal Palace and Liverpool’s subsequent victory against Manchester United, the Reds now lead in the Premier League, bagging 64 points, with a game in hand. United are fifth in the league, five points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea.

