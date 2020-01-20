Liverpool Vs Man United: Virgil Van Dijk, Mohamed Salah Outshine Solskjaer's Listless Side

Liverpool moved 16 points clear of second-placed Manchester City with a win over Manchester United on Sunday. Jurgen Klopp's men dominated the proceedings right from the first minute and barring some nervy moments towards the end, it was a well-deserved win for the Reds. Virgil van Dijk opened the scoring with a towering header before Mohamed Salah scored right at the end to secure a 2-0 victory over their arch-rivals. Keep reading for the Liverpool vs Man United highlights and player ratings.

Liverpool vs Man United: Mohamed Salah finishes off in style

Liverpool vs Man United highlights

Liverpool vs Man United highlights: Virgil van Dijk shines for the Reds

Liverpool are the first team to score in their first 22 #PL matches of the season since Arsenal in 2001/02



The Gunners, of course, went on to score in every game and win the title that season pic.twitter.com/5QFQYEy1hc — Premier League (@premierleague) January 19, 2020

Liverpool continued their march towards the Premier League title with a dominating win at Anfield. The Reds started the opening quarter of the game with high intensity and closing in at their opponents at every go. However, despite no clear cut chances, the Reds took the lead after Virgil van Dijk sent Trent Alexander-Arnold's corner flew past United goalkeeper David De Gea. The goal meant Liverpool moved more freely and attacked Manchester United's goal on multiple occasions. Roberto Firmino and Georginio Wijnaldum saw their goals ruled out by VAR for a foul and an offside respectively.

Liverpool's failure to add another meant Manchester United remained alive in the tie. Anthony Martial had the best chance to equalise for Man United but failed to keep his composure and sent the ball into the stands. Despite being pegged back late in the game, Liverpool scored their second after Alisson found Mohamed Salah with an inch-perfect pass. Mohamed Salah showed good strength to hold Daniel James off and sent the ball through the legs of De Gea into the back of the net.

Premier League: Liverpool vs Man United highlights and player ratings

Liverpool vs Man United: Liverpool

Alisson Becker - 8/10

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 8/10

Joseph Gomez - 7.5/10

Virgil van Dijk - 8.5/10

Andrew Robertson - 7/10

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 7.5/10

Jordan Henderson - 8/10

Georginio Wijnaldum - 7.5/10

Mohamed Salah - 8/10

Roberto Firmino - 7.5/10

Sadio Mane - 6.5/10

Substitutes: Adam Lallana - 6/10, Fabinho - NA, Divock Origi - NA

Liverpool vs Man United: Manchester United

David De Gea - 6/10

Luke Shaw - 7/10

Harry Maguire - 6.5/10

Victor Lindelof - 6.5/10

Brandon Williams - 6/10

Fred - 7.5/10

Nemanja Matic - 6/10

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 7/10

Andreas Pereira - 5.5/10

Daniel James - 5.5/10

Anthony Martial - 5.5/10

Substitutes: Juan Mata - 6/10, Mason Greenwood - 5.5/10, Diogo Dalot - NA

Liverpool vs Man United: Mid-week clashes up next

Liverpool will face Wolverhampton Rovers next in the Premier League on Thursday night (Friday IST). Meanwhile, Manchester United would look to bounce back on Wednesday night when they host Burnley.

