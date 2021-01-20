Real Madrid Transfer News: Alaba To Earn €12M With Los Blancos, Signing Expected Soon

Defending European champions Bayern Munich have failed to convince defender David Alaba in extending his deal at the Allianz Arena. The Austrian international is now close to agreeing to a deal with Spanish giants Real Madrid, thus bringing an end to his magnificent 12-season stint with the Bavarians. The player saw interest from several top European clubs, including Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), and Liverpool, but he has his heart set on a stint at the Spanish capital beginning next summer.

Alaba transfer: Austrian rejects Liverpool approach for Real Madrid

Liverpool were keen on strengthening their backline and looked up to the signing of Alaba. The Bayern star has a vivid experience of playing at the highest level. Jurgen Klopp believed Alaba could partner well with Virgil van Dijk once the Dutchman returned to complete fitness following a severe ACL injury during the early phase of the current season.

David Alaba’s pre-contract with Real Madrid is ready since the beginning of January and it’s expected to be signed in the next weeks. His salary will be around €12m [after taxes] per season. #LFC made a top bid to sign him 2 weeks ago but... his dream is called Real Madrid. ⚪️ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 19, 2021

To this end, the defending Premier League champions presented the highest pay-cheque offer to the 28-year-old, according to Sky Sports. Indeed, the player leaves on a free transfer next summer, thus any prospective club would look to benefit from the deal, knowing the fact that no transfer fee will be involved in the agreement.

Alaba wages estimated at €250,000 per week

But Alaba has rejected the approach from the Anfield outfit and has agreed to a move to Real Madrid. The defending LaLiga champions will pay €12 million per season or €250,000 per week, after taxes. Interestingly, Liverpool offered a better pay-proposal to the defender, but he is keen on playing under Zinedine Zidane at the Bernabeu.

The report claims that Real Madrid have prepared the contract to complete Alaba’s signing in early January. The agreement between the two sides has been reached and all that remains is the player’s initials on the deal. Alaba is expected to sign the pre-agreement in the coming few weeks, thus sealing the transfer to Bernabeu next summer.

Alaba Bayern stats: Defender playing in his 12th season at Allianz Arena

Alaba has been at Bayern Munich since the 2009-10 season, managing six appearances throughout the course of the season. He has managed 408 appearances for the Bavarians, with the Austrian defender plying his trade in his 12th season at the Allianz Arena. During this exceptional stint, he has also netted 32 goals in all.

Image courtesy: David Alaba Twitter