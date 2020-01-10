Son Heung-min Wins Premier League Goal Of The Month Award For THAT Brilliant Goal

Son Heung-min's goal against Burnley won the Premier League 'Goal of the Month' award for the month of December. Son Heung-min ran past almost 7 Burnley players to score the second goal for Tottenham in the clash. The 27-year-old received the ball some 30 yards from his own goal. He pierced through the whole of Burnley's defence to beat Pope. It was a treat for the eyes as the goal was clearly one of the best of the decade.

Watch Son Heung-min toying with Burnley's players

Son Heung-min, while talking about the goal, stated that he was looking to pass the ball to someone but he couldn't find anyone ahead. Son Heung-min added that he was concentrating while finishing. When asked about how he felt after scoring the goal, Son Heung-min answered by saying that he was very tired. He said that he was very happy to see many South Korean flags waving after his goal. It was an unforgettable moment for Son Heung-min and for his fans all over the world. Jose Mourinho's team scored five times in that game and didn't allow a single goal.

However, Son Heung-min was also shown the red card in Tottenham's clash against Chelsea on December 22, 2019. It was surprisingly Son's third red card of the year in 2019. Tottenham are currently on the sixth spot of the points table with 30 points in 21 games. Jose Mourinho's side have won just twice in their last five games. Tottenham will next face Liverpool in their Premier League 2019-20 Matchday 22 clash.

The nominees for the 'Goal of the Month' award were:

