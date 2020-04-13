Kylian Mbappe Almost Agreed To Join Real Madrid Before Coronavirus Lockdown: Report

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe almost agreed to join Spanish giants Real Madrid before the impact of coronavirus in football led to a lockdown, claims former PSG winger Jerome Rothen. The France international has been linked with a move to Los Blancos since he emerged onto the scene at Monaco. Manager Zinedine Zidane is reportedly looking to bring the striker to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Kylian Mbappe transfer to Real Madrid almost completed

Partageons la même ambition: protéger les autres.#RestezchezVous

Pour que demain le monde redevienne le terrain de tous nos jeux.#PrenezSoindeVous pic.twitter.com/wEcretqQw1 — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) March 21, 2020

Former French winger Jerome Rothen has claimed that Kylian Mbappe’s move to Real Madrid was almost completed, according to the inputs that he has received from the club sources. However, he claimed that t move will now be postponed due to the lockdown, courtesy of the impact of coronavirus in football.

Kylian Mbappe transfer: PSG contract runs until 2021

Jerome Rothen also opened up on PSG’s attempt to extend Kylian Mbappe’s contract. He claimed that there was no way Mbappe will agree to a contract extension. His contract with the French giants runs until June 2021 and PSG have reportedly been trying to persuade the strike to agree to contract renewal.

Kylian Mbappe transfer: PSG not forcing striker for contract extension

Jerome Rothen now asserts that presently there are no talks of a contract extension between PSG and Kylian Mbappe. The club have accepted the fact that the France international does not see his future at the Parc des Princes. PSG have also come to terms with the fact that Mbappe will eventually join Real Madrid at the end of the current season.

Kylian Mbappe transfer: Zinedine Zidane admires France international

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is a longtime admirer of Kylian Mbappe. In the past, he has openly asserted the fact that he loves the youngster, recalling his first trial with Los Blancos as a 13-year-old. Winger Eden Hazard also spoke of his fondness for the PSG striker. The Belgian international claimed that he would want to play alongside Mbappe sooner, implying the club’s long-term interest in roping in the former Monaco man.

