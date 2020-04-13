Spurs Chairman Could Sanction Harry Kane's $240 Million Transfer To Man United: Report

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy will sanction the departure of striker Harry Kane for a world record fee of £200 million ($240 million), according to reports in the British media. The England international has been linked with a move to Manchester United. Levy could sanction the move for Harry Kane fearing financial crisis due to the coronavirus outbreak as well as Kane’s recent comments while interacting with fans on social media.

Also Read | Ace run-scorer Virat Kohli meets star goal-scorer Harry Kane, here's what happened

Harry Kane transfer: Tottenham star to join Man United?

Saturday 3pm normally means football. But at the moment it’s far more important everyone stays home. Do your bit. Protect the NHS, save lives. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/KpNKGUCVUe — Harry Kane (@HKane) March 28, 2020

It is reported that Tottenham are likely to suffer heavy financial losses, more than any other club in the Premier League. This loss is attributed to the fact that the club are still paying for their new £1 billion ($1.2 billion) stadium. Spurs were also among the first clubs in the Premier League to furlough the non-playing staff amid the coronavirus lockdown in the UK.

Harry Kane transfer: Tottenham suffer heavy financial losses

It is claimed that Spurs owe £637 million ($794 million) on the stadium loan, along with an additional £83 million ($103 million) on transfer fees. The Spurs chairman is also reportedly furious over Harry Kane’s recent comments about the current Premier League campaign. He stated that the ongoing season should be cancelled if it does not resume by the end of June.

Also Read | Harry Kane considering snubbing mega-money move to Man City in favour of Juventus

Harry Kane transfer: Tottenham to lose out on broadcasters' revenue

Premier League clubs are seemingly aware that the cancellation of the season will lead to huge financial losses. The clubs could be forced to shell out the amount they earn in the form of broadcasters’ revenue. However, according to The Mail, Sky will not demand the Premier League to repay the £371 million ($462 million) of broadcasters’ revenue.

Also Read | Harry Kane transfer: Striker casts shadow over Tottenham future, puts rival clubs on red alert

Harry Kane transfer: Striker hints at move away from Spurs

Harry Kane, while interacting with fans claimed that it might be time for him to leave Spurs if they aren’t winning trophies. Former Spurs striker Dimitar Berbatov spoke on the Harry Kane to Man United rumours recently. He claimed that he saw extreme similarities between his situation as well as that of the striker, pertaining to the Harry Kane transfer reports.

Also Read | Harry Kane transfer: Striker urged to quit Tottenham by Premier League legend Alan Shearer