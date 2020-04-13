The Debate
Jadon Sancho Scores Using Marcus Rashford Against Marcus Rashford In FIFA 20

Football News

Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho scored against Marcus Rashford after a strike from the Man United star himself in the Football's Staying Home Challenge.

Jadon Sancho

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho and Man United star Marcus Rashford are said to be great friends off the field. A video of the England football duo confirms the same. Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho have been playing online games as they undergo self-quarantine amid the coronavirus lockdown in the UK. 

Also Read | Jadon Sancho transfer: Dortmund reportedly demand €130 million for Man United target

Jadon Sancho scores against Marcus Rashford using the Man United striker himself

England football's official Twitter handle tweeted a video of Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho playing an online football game. It is believed that the duo was participating in the Football's Staying Home Challenge. In the game, the duo opts for the England football team as well. However, Dortmund star Jadon Sancho goes on to score against Marcus Rashford after a strike from the Man United star himself. As soon as he scores, Sancho jumps off his seat and celebrates wildly, while Marcus Rashford looks on embarrassingly.

Also Read | Jadon Sancho transfer: Man United lead race to sign Dortmund winger ahead of Chelsea

Fans react to Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford's video

Also Read | Jadon Sancho transfer: John Terry expects Dortmund winger to shine if Chelsea land him

Jadon Sancho transfer to Man United

Jadon Sancho has been linked with a return to the Premier League next season. The winger, who joined Dortmund from Man City in 2017, is linked with the likes of Man United, Chelsea and Liverpool. However, Man United are considered the front-runners to sign the winger next season with Dortmund mulling over a €100 million ($109 million) transfer fee. Recently, Marcus Rashford also spoke on Sancho and his possible move to Old Trafford, asserting that it will be "amazing" to play alongside the 20-year-old winger.

Also Read | Jadon Sancho transfer: Borussia Dortmund CEO makes bold claim regarding star's future

