DER Vs WAT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, EFL Championship Live

Derby County will play hosts to Watford at Pride Park on Friday, October 16 (Saturday morning for Indian viewers) at 12:15 am IST as club football resumes after a two-week international break. The Hornets have seven points from their first four games while Derby County have three points from their first four. Here's a look at our DER vs WAT Dream11 prediction, DER vs WAT Dream11 team and the probable DER vs WAT playing 11.

DER vs WAT live: DER vs WAT Dream11 prediction and preview

Staring in the face of relegation, Derby County will look to get past their vulnerable defence and put on a show when they welcome Watford this weekend. The Hornets went into the international break on the back of a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Reading. Based on recent form, our DER vs WAT Dream11 prediction is that Watford will edge past Derby County.

𝗠 𝗔 𝗧 𝗖 𝗛 𝗗 𝗔 𝗬 🤩



The Rams are back in action after the international break! 🙌#DCFCvWFC — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) October 16, 2020

Also Read | Advantage Man United? PSG Set To Be Without EIGHT Top Players Ahead Of UCL Clash

DER vs WAT Dream11 prediction: Derby County vs Watford Head-to-Head

Today's encounter will be the first between these sides since their 2-2 draw in April 2015. The two sides have played each other on 42 occasions, with Derby County winning 17 of those. Watford have 12 wins while the remaining 13 clashes have ended in draws.

Also Read | Arsene Wenger Opens Up About Arsenal's Famous £40m Plus £1 Offer For Luis Suarez In 2013

DER vs WAT Dream11 prediction: Probable DER vs WAT playing 11

Derby County probable XI - David Marshall, Nathan Byrne, George Evans, Curtis Davies, Matt Clarke, Lee Buchanan, Duane Holmes, Jason Knight, Graeme Shinnie, Max Bird, Wayne Rooney

Watford probable XI - Ben Foster, Jeremy Ngakia, Craig Cathcart, Christian Kabasele, Ben Wilmot, Kiko Femenia, Tom Cleverley, Nathaniel Chalobah, James Garner, Joao Pedro, Ismaila Sarr

Also Read | Gareth Bale In Contention To Start For Tottenham Vs West Ham, Seen Hooping In Training

DER vs WAT live: DER vs WAT Dream11 team, top picks

DER vs WAT live: Derby County top picks

Wayne Rooney

Curtis Davies

DER vs WAT live: Watford top picks

Tom Cleverley

Nathaniel Chalobah

DER vs WAT Dream11 prediction: DER vs WAT Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Ben Foster

Defenders - Craig Cathcart, Christian Kabasele, Nathan Byrne, Curtis Davies

Midfielders - Tom Cleverley, Nathaniel Chalobah (C), Lee Buchanan

Forwards - Joao Pedro, Ismaila Sarr, Wayne Rooney (VC)

Also Read | Mesut Ozil Set To Be Left Out Of Arsenal's 25-man Premier League Squad, Fans Perplexed

Note: The above DER vs WAT Dream11 prediction, DER vs WAT Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The DER vs WAT Dream11 team and DER vs WAT Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Derby County Twitter