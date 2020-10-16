Advantage Man United? PSG Set To Be Without EIGHT Top Players Ahead Of UCL Clash

Paris Saint-Germain could be without up to eight first-team players they host Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League opener on Tuesday night. During Thursday's press conference, PSG manager Thomas Tuchel expressed his disappointment with so many players facing a spell on the sidelines and the fact that he'd have to juggle competitions with a limited number of players at his disposal. PSG will travel to Nimes on Saturday for a Matchday 7 fixture in Ligue 1.

Thomas Tuchel is aware his side will have to be at their best on Tuesday to score a win over the Red Devils. The last time these sides met was back in 2019 when PSG dramatically exited the Champions League after a 3-1 loss at home.

"We are missing too many players. It is the challenge now to find a starting XI able to win (against Nimes) because that is the best preparation for Manchester," he said during the press conference.

PSG injury crisis deepens ahead of Man United tie

On Thursday, Thomas Tuchel gave a blunt assessment of his side's injury crisis, stating he might just be left with 11 fit players by the time Man United visit Paris next week. Julian Draxler, Marquinhos, both picked up injuries and are doubtful for the Champions League group stage fixture. Colin Dagba tested positive for COVID-19 while he was away on national duty with the France U21s. Other first-team stars like Thilo Kehrer, Juan Bernat and Mauro Icardi are all ruled out due to injury. Icardi might face a longer spell on the sidelines after struggling with a ligament issue in his knee.

While Man United visit Parc des Princes on Tuesday, Tuchel will be without another host of stars on Saturday when his side travels to Nimes. Danilo Pereira remains fit to play but will be out of the weekend fixture as PSG's medical staff has advised against using the player since he came in contact with Cristiano Ronaldo while on international duty; Ronaldo tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

Marco Veratti is another player out for the weekend after picking up an injury with Italy. Also, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe will likely be rested on Saturday, as both players racked up the minutes with Brazil and France respectively. One player who will be available for selection is Ander Herrera, who was earlier ruled out after testing positive for COVID-19

After couple of weeks with COVID, I have tested negative today. So happy to be back with the team. By the way, sorry for the meg @kimpembe_3 😝 pic.twitter.com/5K0K2UwcD2 — Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) October 15, 2020

PSG are entering Saturday's Ligue 1 match as the fourth-placed side. In six matches, the Parisians have won four and lost twice. Nimes are currently 13th with eight points in six games.

