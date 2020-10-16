Gareth Bale In Contention To Start For Tottenham Vs West Ham, Seen Hooping In Training

Star signing Gareth Bale could be in contention to start for Tottenham vs West Ham on Sunday. While the winger made his return to Tottenham amidst much fanfare, fans have had to wait for Gareth Bale’s first appearance as the 31-year-old continued his recovery from a knee injury. Now, the team’s social media accounts have teased a return for Gareth Bale ahead of the Tottenham vs West Ham game.

Bale injury news: Bale return on the cards?

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho had earlier claimed that the Welsh winger would be fit to feature after the international break. The 31-year-old withdrew from the Wales squad and has been spending time at Enfield as he builds up his fitness. According to the Daily Telegraph, Gareth Bale is set to take the field in the Tottenham vs West Ham game.

Both Gareth Bale and Tottenham have dropped hints about his return on social media. Over the past few weeks, Gareth Bale has been seen training at the club’s training ground. Several pictures of Gareth Bale training under Jose Mourinho and partaking in shooting drills have since gone viral.

Many Tottenham fans have speculated that Gareth Bale will feature for Tottenham vs West Ham after Spurs tweeted a picture of Gareth Bale training, with the caption asking fans to keep their eyes on Sunday’s game. The Welshman was also pictured playing basketball with the rest of squad, with fans speculating on the player's return date.

Tottenham team news: Mourinho coy on Bale's return

Jose Mourinho will be sweating on the fitness of England duo Harry Kane and Eric Dier ahead of Tottenham vs West Ham. Harry Kane complained of muscle fatigue during the international break but should be fit to feature after he was pictured training with the group. Eric Dear sustained a slight hamstring injury during England’s 2-1 victory over Belgium and it remains to be seen whether the 26-year-old is fit to feature in the Premier League.

Jose Mourinho was coy about Gareth Bale’s second debut for the club while speaking to Sky Sports. The Portuguese tactician gave a cryptic answer when asked about Gareth Bale’s return. The 57-year-old said that the team is the most important thing, and the final decision will be one which is good for both Gareth Bale and Tottenham. Fans will have more clarity on the Tottenham team news and a potential Bale return once Jose Mourinho speaks to the press in his pre-match press conference ahead of the London derby.

Image Credits: Tottenham Hotspur Twitter