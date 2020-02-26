Neymar Deliberately Got Sent Off So He Could Attend Rio Carnival, Claim Football Fans

Neymar Jr is social media's favourite child because of the number of headlines he creates on a daily basis. Neymar is a rockstar on and off the pitch. Along with the talent which he possesses with the ball at his feet, Neymar is also known for his extravagant lifestyle. Neymar looked ready to leave fun aside this season as he wanted to concentrate on his PSG duties. The Brazilian superstar, who has not missed the Brazilian Rio carnival since 2014, recently released a video stating that he won't be attending the event this year. However, it now looks that he will indeed make it.

Also Read | Manchester City Eye Bayern Munich Winger Serge Gnabry In The Summer

Neymar released a video on Instagram stating, "With immense happiness, I announce that I am out of the 2020 Carnaval." It sounded all well and good until Neymar got himself a red card in PSG's clash against Bordeaux. What happened was that Neymar saw a yellow in the ending moments of the first half. After that, the 28-year-old committed an unnecessary foul on Bordeaux's Adli out of spite and saw his second yellow. The red card will keep Neymar out of PSG's weekend clash against Dijon FCO.

Also Read | Jadon Sancho Is The Youngest Player In Bundesliga History To Reach 25 Goals

The whole incident became meme material on social media. Fans started claiming that the former Barcelona star purposely got the red card to spare himself some time to attend the carnival on Wednesday.

Twitterati react to Neymar's red card

Neymar's dedication to go to La Carnival is stupendous — Dan O'Carroll (@DanOCarroll9) February 23, 2020

Also Read | Bruno Fernandes On Man Utd: I Play For The Biggest Club In England, It's A Dream Come True

Almost thought Neymar deliberately got that red card so he can go to the carnival. NOT. #PSGBOR — Aid Matt (@Madirty1on1) February 23, 2020

So.... neymar has been injured the last few seasons and has gone to the Rio carnival. He is fit this year but guess what has just happened? A red card in the 90th minute 🤷‍♀️🤔 — Nicola ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@nikic2019) February 23, 2020

Also Read | Man City Ban: Pep Guardiola Won't Leave Man City Even If They Get Demoted To League Two