The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Neymar Deliberately Got Sent Off So He Could Attend Rio Carnival, Claim Football Fans

Football News

Neymar, who has not missed the Brazilian Rio carnival since 2014, recently released a video stating that he won't be attending the event.

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Neymar

Neymar Jr is social media's favourite child because of the number of headlines he creates on a daily basis. Neymar is a rockstar on and off the pitch. Along with the talent which he possesses with the ball at his feet, Neymar is also known for his extravagant lifestyle. Neymar looked ready to leave fun aside this season as he wanted to concentrate on his PSG duties. The Brazilian superstar, who has not missed the Brazilian Rio carnival since 2014, recently released a video stating that he won't be attending the event this year. However, it now looks that he will indeed make it. 

Also Read | Manchester City Eye Bayern Munich Winger Serge Gnabry In The Summer

Neymar released a video on Instagram stating, "With immense happiness, I announce that I am out of the 2020 Carnaval." It sounded all well and good until Neymar got himself a red card in PSG's clash against Bordeaux. What happened was that Neymar saw a yellow in the ending moments of the first half. After that, the 28-year-old committed an unnecessary foul on Bordeaux's Adli out of spite and saw his second yellow. The red card will keep Neymar out of PSG's weekend clash against Dijon FCO. 

Also Read | Jadon Sancho Is The Youngest Player In Bundesliga History To Reach 25 Goals

The whole incident became meme material on social media. Fans started claiming that the former Barcelona star purposely got the red card to spare himself some time to attend the carnival on Wednesday. 

Twitterati react to Neymar's red card

Also Read | Bruno Fernandes On Man Utd: I Play For The Biggest Club In England, It's A Dream Come True

Also Read | Man City Ban: Pep Guardiola Won't Leave Man City Even If They Get Demoted To League Two

 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
ARVIND KEJRIWAL CALLS FOR CURFEW
SONIA SEEKS SHAH'S RESIGNATION
CORONAVIRUS: IRAN MIN PRE-DETECTION
TOKYO ORGANIZERS, IOC GOING AHEAD AS PLANNED WITH OLYMPICS
MALALA ON MEETING THUNBERG
RAHMAN, KHANNA ATTEND PREZ'S DINNER