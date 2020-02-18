Bruno Fernandes On Man Utd: I Play For The Biggest Club In England, It's A Dream Come True

Bruno Fernandes won his first game as a Manchester United player during his team's visit to the Stamford Bridge. Chelsea hosted Manchester United for their Premier League 2019-10 Matchday 26 clash and suffered a 2-0 loss in the game. Goals from Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire won it for the Red Devils. It helped them climb up in the Premier League points table. Bruno Fernandes had a very good game for United as he provided an assist for Maguire's goal. The 25-year-old Portuguese looked thrilled after bagging the big win in his second game.

Bruno Fernandes puts his faith in Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes, during an interview with Sky Sports, stated that it feels great to win against a difficult team. He further added that Manchester United are a great side and they will need to keep winning to move forward in the season. "We can do much better with the ball, but here it was a good game. I feel good, I play for the biggest club in England and I am really happy, it's a dream come true," said Bruno Fernandes.

Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire was full of praise for the £68 million new signee. Maguire, while talking about Fernandes, stated, "The quality on the ball he brings, technical ability, the presence he's brought in, he's a leader, long may it continue. I've missed a lot of chances this year, it was a matter of time before I scored one."

Bruno Fernandes: "I play for the biggest club in England" 🇾🇪



This man is classy on and off the pitch. I am falling in love with this guy. Baller. pic.twitter.com/Gd0uXhUiIW — Devils of United 🔰 (@DevilsOfUnited) February 18, 2020

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer marked his third win against Frank Lampard with the 2-0 win. Chelsea have failed to clinch a win in their last four Premier League clashes (Draws 2, Losses 2). Chelsea will need to get back to winning ways if they want to keep their top 4 hopes alive. As for Manchester United, they are trailing by three points from Chelsea with 38 points in 26 games. The rest of the season is going to be very crucial for both the sides.

