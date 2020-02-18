Manchester City Eye Bayern Munich Winger Serge Gnabry In The Summer

Manchester City are eyeing a move to sign Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry in an exchange deal for Leroy Sane. According to reports, Pep Guardiola is keen on signing the 24-year-old winger if Sane leaves for the German champions. Serge Gnabry has made a lot of headlines for Bayern Munich this season and he can be a perfect replacement for Sane. However, Manchester City will demand a player plus cash deal from Bayern Munich for Leroy Sane. If reports are believed to be true, Pep Guardiola has even sent his scouts to record Serge Gnabry's performance.

Also Read | Mikel Arteta Opens Up On Former Club Manchester City's UEFA Champions League Ban

Man City transfer news

Manchester City are looking to sign a wide forward when the next transfer window opens. The Blues have penned down a number of targets and Serge Gnabry is one of them. Bayern Munich were keen to sign Sane at the start of the 2019-20 season. However, the German's injury halted the move. Sane looks set to make his comeback for City after missing out of the team for the whole year. The 24-year-old German is expected to start against Real Madrid in Champions League.

Manchester City are eyeing a move for Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry.



Pep Guardiola has personally watched the 24-year-old, while also sending scouts to monitor the player, who have been impressed by his performances.



[@Journo_Slash] pic.twitter.com/3bVSYeldXO — Man City Xtra (@City_Xtra) February 18, 2020

Also Read | Man City Ban: Pep Guardiola Won't Leave Man City Even If They Get Demoted To League Two

However, the recent Champions League ban imposed on Manchester City by UEFA can affect the Gnabry move. Serge Gnabry will want to play in the Champions League. Manchester City can lose many players if the Champions League ban stands. Superstars like Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero are expected to leave the club in search of Champions League football. Manchester City are currently involved in a legal battle against UEFA to overturn the ban.

Also Read | Toni Kroos Has Been Consistently Scoring Against Celta Vigo For The Last Five Years

Leroy Sané and Serge Gnabry could be part of a player-plus cash deal, which could suit both parties.



Leon Bailey is another winger that has been mentioned, should City look elsewhere, and could be available for around £25m from Bayer Leverkusen.



[@Journo_Slash] pic.twitter.com/qDZNMqk41g — Man City Xtra (@City_Xtra) February 18, 2020

Also Read | Neymar Will Have To Forget Birthday Parties In Brazil If He Returns: Former Barca VP