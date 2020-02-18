Jadon Sancho Is The Youngest Player In Bundesliga History To Reach 25 Goals

Jadon Sancho is one of the best young players in the world of football now. Every big club in Europe wants to sign the Dortmund winger and his performance speaks for himself. Jadon Sancho made his debut in Bundesliga in 2017. He has made 65 Bundesliga appearances since then. In the course of three seasons, the 19-year-old has scored 45 goals. He averages one goal every 1.42 games. Jadon Sancho became the first teenager in Bundesliga history to score 25 goals after finding the net against Union Berlin in Dortmund's 5-0 win.

Jadon Sancho: A legend in the making

Jadon Sancho experienced his best form in the 2018-19 season. The English international scored 12 goals and 14 assists. However, Jadon Sancho has already assisted 12 times this season. He is looking to break his own league record.

Dortmund are up against PSG in their Champions League 2019-20 Round of 16 clash. Both the sides are filled with superstars and the clash is expected to be an interesting one. While PSG can be considered favourites, players like Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland can definitely make life difficult for Thomas Tuchel's side.

Let's compare Jadon Sancho's and Neymar's performances this season before the game.

Jadon Sancho vs Neymar this season

Jadon Sancho has played a total of 39 games in all competitions this season. He has scored 18 goals. Sancho has provided 17 assists this season and averages 156 minutes per goal. Jadon Sancho has completed 83% passes.

As for Neymar, the Brazilian has played a total of 28 games in all competitions this season and has scored 16 goals. Neymar has provided 9 assists this season and averages 112 minutes per goal. Neymar has completed 78% passes this season.

