Did Solskjaer Give Pep Guardiola's Reference At Half-time During Carabao Cup Clash?

Manchester United hosted their arch-rivals Manchester City in their first leg of League Cup semi-finals. However, Pep Guardiola's side slotted three goals in the first half itself. Manchester United's fans were furious with the team and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as they were booed by many of their supporters at Old Trafford. However, United didn't allow a single goal in the second half and even managed to get a consolation goal off Rashford's strike. United's goal can help them in the second leg and Solskjaer revealed that he had some inspirational words for his players during half-time on Tuesday.

Solskjaer gives Pep Guardiola's reference?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, while addressing his side at half-time, told them that there are still 45 minutes to be played and that they will have to make sure to be in the game to have a chance to win the second-half. "You come into half-time, with that result, that's the word pride Pep was talking about, is one word you speak about, make sure you win the second-half and are in the tie. Of course, it's a difficult task but that second-half at least gave us something to hang onto," added Solskjaer. According to Solskjaer, United was not able to cope with Manchester City after they conceded the first goal.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer:



"It was a game of two halves. We lost the first half 3-0 but we came back stronger to win the second half 1-0. I'm happy with the lads" pic.twitter.com/hXfvCgyfBa — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) January 7, 2020

Solskjaer stated that Manchester United responded well in the second half and this could come in handy in the second leg. "We were running in between, the pressure didn't work, we let them play, our heads dropped, decisions were made we shouldn't do and that needed sorting at half-time," said Solskjaer, while talking about the game. However, Manchester United emerged victorious against Manchester City when they met in Premier League this season at the Etihad. The second leg of the EFL semi-finals will be played of January 30, 2020 at the same venue.

