Erling Haaland Feels Dortmund Will Help Him More In His Career Than United Would Have

Erling Haaland is one of the most talked-about teenagers in world football right now. The 19-year-old made a name for himself after a series of stunning performances for RB Salzburg this season. Erling Haaland has already found the net 28 times this season in 22 games. It includes eight goals in six Champions League games. Due to his spectacular form, Erling Haaland managed to catch the eyes of all the European giants this season. Manchester United were leading the race to sign the striker but Borussia Dortmund managed to bag the player in the end. Erling Haaland has finally revealed the reason behind his decision to opt for Dortmund instead of Manchester United.

Erling Haaland was impressed by Borussia Dortmund's approach

Erling Haaland (in an interview with BVB TV) said, "Borussia Dortmund said directly: we need you upfront. We like your playing style and we want to have you here.” Haaland added that he liked the way how Borussia Dortmund spoke to him which is the reason why he chose Dortmund over all other clubs. Erling Haaland also gave a reason on why he went for Dortmund instead of English Premier League giants Manchester United.

Erling Haaland: 19, loves scoring goals and enjoys long walks on the beach 🏝 pic.twitter.com/uYHj4v5Eh3 — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) January 5, 2020

Erling Haaland said, "Unlike United, they had a strong track record of helping young players get to the next level at a club that has been a regular in the Champions League."

Borussia Dortmund got hold of Erling Haaland for only £18m. It looks like a big-time bargain for a player of his calibre. Bundesliga players are currently enjoying their winter break. Haaland will play his first game for Dortmund on January 18, 2020 against Augsburg. Borussia Dortmund are currently on the fourth spot of the points table with 30 points in 17 games. Dortmund will face PSG in their Champions League 2019-20 round of 16 clashes.

