Luka Modric To Switch Real Madrid For MLS? D.C. United Interested In The Croatian

Luka Modric is one of the most highly-rated midfielders in the world right now. The Croatian carried his national team to the 2018 FIFA World Cup final and went on to win the Ballon d'Or. Although Luka Modric still remains a key player in Zinedine Zidane's plan, the midfielder can be seen missing games this season. The reason behind the decrease in Luka Modric's playing time can be Federico Valverde's stunning form and emergence. However, Luka Modric has many takers in the market with Major League Soccer (MLS) sides showing interest.

A potential MLS move for Luka Modric?

D.C. United are leading the race to sign the former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder. According to The Athletic, D.C. United are aiming to sign another big name from Europe after England international Wayne Rooney left the team this season. According to reports, D.C. United are already in talks with Luka Modric's representatives for a potential move when the summer transfer window starts. Another MLS team who are eyeing a move for Luka Modric is David Beckham's Inter Miami.

The newly formed franchise, reportedly, wants to get hold of the midfielder with other European superstars. However, Luka Modric still has 18 months left with Real Madrid and his main objective this season will be getting his side back to winning ways. Real Madrid are currently on the second spot in the points table with 40 points from 19 games and are only trailing Barcelona in terms of goal difference. Luka Modric was also on the scoresheet in Real Madrid's last game against Getafe.

