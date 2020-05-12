Didier Drogba Voted As The Best Ligue 1 Striker This Century Despite Mere Two-season Stint

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba is widely regarded as one of the fiercest strikers in the history of the Premier League, having won several accolades with the Blues during his eight seasons at Stamford Bridge. However, he has now also been voted as the striker of the last 20 years by fans in Ligue 1 despite the fact that he has spent just two seasons in the French league.

Didier Drogba beats Ibrahimovic to Ligue 1 striker of the century award

🇨🇮 Congratulations, @didierdrogba !



The former @OM_English and @EAGuingamp striker has been voted by you, the fans, as Ligue 1's top striker of the last 20 years! 👑 pic.twitter.com/DDRaViOOjW — Ligue1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) May 9, 2020

Didier Drogba played a total of two seasons in Ligue 1 - a season each with Guingamp and Marseille before he was signed by Premier League heavyweights Chelsea for a reported fee of £24 million ($29 million) in 2004. The former Ivory Coast striker was in for a tough contest from Zlatan Ibrahimovic, bagging 51% of the total 40,094 votes polled. As compared to Drogba, Ibrahimovic spent more time in Ligue 1, playing a total of four seasons with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Drogba also beat the likes of Karim Benzema, Fernando Morientes, Alexander Frei and Pauleta.

Didier Drogba achievements: ex striker played for Guingamp, Marseille

Didier Drogba played a total of 69 league games during his two-season stint in Ligue 1, managing to score 36 goals in all. In comparison to the Premier League legend, Ibrahimovic's four-season PSG stint saw him make 122 league appearances in all. He scored an amazing 113 goals for the French giants in Ligue 1.

Didier Drogba achievements: Chelsea legend expresses gratitude on Twitter

Bravo vous avez gagné !



Vous avez été élu meilleur attaquant des 20 dernières années de Ligue 1 Conforama par les fans ! 👏

Waaaw quelle reconnaissance de la part des fans, merci @EAGuingamp @OM_Officiel de m’avoir permît de vivre ces émotions indélébiles pic.twitter.com/0PBj3sajrU — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) May 9, 2020

Didier Drogba took to Twitter to express his happiness on being proclaimed the Ligue 1 striker of the last 20 years. He expressed his gratitude towards Guingamp and Marseille, attributing this award to his two former clubs. Drogba also lauded other strikers who were contesting for the award saying that he had great respect for the strikers who played in Ligue 1.

