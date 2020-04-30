Didier Drogba Led Chelsea Past Liverpool In The Champions League Semi-final OTD In 2008

Didier Drogba scored twice against Liverpool in the semi-final as Chelsea marched on to the final of Champions League in 2008 on this day, April 30. The Chelsea vs Liverpool Champions League 2007-08 clash was an example of a thrilling European football battle between two fierce English giants. Here's a look at that performance from Drogba vs Liverpool 2008.

Also Read | Drake called Didier Drogba his favourite player in the world in 2012 and fans go nostalgic

Chelsea vs Liverpool Champions League 2007-08: First leg ends in a draw

The first leg of the Champions League clash was played at Anfield. The game ended in a draw with both sides scoring once each and the tie would then be decided at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea had the opportunity to play their first-ever Champions League final if they could defeat Liverpool at home.

Also Read | Didier Drogba, Eto'o criticism prompts apology from officials for misguided statements

Chelsea vs Liverpool Champions League 2007-08: Drogba vs Liverpool 2008

In the 32nd minute of the game at Stamford Bridge, Drogba scored from a 12-yard strike giving his side a much-needed lead on aggregate in the tie. However, Liverpool's No. 9 Fernando Torres scored the equaliser in the second half, with end-to-end football on display at Stamford Bridge. Neither side could take the lead in the initial 90 minutes, and the tie was now to be decided by extra-time play.

Also Read | Samuel Eto'o, Didier Drogba lead fight against testing for coronavirus vaccines in Africa

Chelsea vs Liverpool Champions League 2007-08: Drogba seals the win

Despite having a goal chalked off for offside, Chelsea took the lead in the tie. Frank Lampard converted from the spot after Michael Ballack was fouled inside the penalty area. Minutes later, it was Drogba again for Chelsea as he struck the ball into the net from a low cross, extending their lead by two goals. Although Ryan Babel scored a 35-yard stunner in the closing minutes of the game, he could only dent the deficit, with Chelsea advancing to the final of the Champions League.

Also Read | Jose Mourinho names dream XI of players he has coached ft. Ronaldo, Drogba and Hazard