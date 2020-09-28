Suarez Makes History With 2 Goals And Assist On Sensational Atletico Madrid Debut: Watch

Having sealed a transfer to Atletico Madrid only last week, Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez took no time to impress on his Rojiblancos debut. The striker scored as many as two goals, despite coming on as a substitute. He also bagged an assist on his debut as Diego Simeone's men netted six goals past Granada.

Atletico Madrid vs Granada: Suarez sets up Llorente, scores twice

Suarez was introduced into the Atletico Madrid vs Granada game only in the 70th minute, replacing Diego Costa. Around this time, Atletico Madrid were already heading towards a comfortable victory. The former Barcelona superstar took just two minutes to leave his impact on the field as he set up Marcos Llorente for the fourth goal of the night.

It then appeared that Suarez had won a penalty for Simeone. However, the decision was overturned by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR). Nevertheless, he soon got onto the scoresheet, heading home a sensational cross from Llorente. He then went on to double his tally of the night in the injury time after a splendid one-two with Vitolo.

Atletico Madrid vs Granada: Suarez's splendid records

With his brace in the Atletico Madrid vs Granada clash, Suarez has bagged some sensational records to his name. He has now become the first Atletico Madrid player to score and assist on his debut in the 21st century. Besides, he is also the first player to score twice while making their debut for Atletico since the turn of the century.

LaLiga results: Simeone lauds Suarez

Speaking to the media after the match, Simeone stated, "Suarez has arrived with great excitement to help us compete as we do. Hopefully, we can remain balanced and prepare our next game humbly. Players like Suarez have the gift of effortlessly scoring goals. His movements open up so many possibilities in the attack because apart from scoring two goals he also set up Llorente. He has many characteristics that will help us improve."

Suarez had a scintillating six-season spell with Barcelona that saw him emerge as the third-highest scorer in the club's history. The appointment of Ronald Koeman at Camp Nou forced him to bring down the curtains to his time with the Catalan giants. After a failed move to defending Serie A champions Juventus, Suarez ultimately agreed to a two-season deal with the Wanda Metropolitano outfit.

Image courtesy: Atletico Madrid Twitter