Diego Costa Reveals Why Former Boss Antonio Conte Would Not Last One Season At Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa claimed that Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte would be unqualified to last more than one season at Real Madrid. The pair won the Premier League title together at Chelsea but Antonio Conte surprisingly omitted Diego Costa from his squad at the start of the 2017-18 campaign. Their relationship soon turned sour and nearly three years later, Diego Costa has stated that his former boss must change his 'human side of management' in order to coach at a club like Real Madrid.

Diego Costa Antonio Conte feud led to Chelsea's decline

Having won the Premier League title in his first season at the helm at Chelsea, Antonio Conte relied heavily on goalscoring machine, Diego Costa. The Spanish international netted 20 times for the Blues in their quest for achieving their sixth Premier League title during the 2016-17 campaign. However, AS reported that the Diego Costa Antonio Conte feud led to the striker being banished from the first-team squad. It is reported that Antonio Conte sent Diego Costa a text message informing the attacker that he was no longer part of his plans for the following season, permitting him to leave Chelsea in the summer.

Loved Antonio Conte in that first season 2016/17. Name me a manager who shows the same passion. 💙 #CFC pic.twitter.com/ZJAh4vp7eC — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) April 25, 2020

A year after that incident, Antonio Conte was sacked by Chelsea, unable to secure Champions League football for the Blues. The former Juventus manager took a 12-month break from coaching following the sacking. During that time, the 50-year-old was tipped to take control of the reins at Real Madrid, but opted for a return to Serie A instead, signing a contract with Inter Milan.

Diego Costa claims 'suspicious' Conte, says he wouldn't last at Real Madrid

Los Blancos were heavily linked with roping in Conte and one player who has come up against Real Madrid on numerous occasions, Diego Costa., felt it would have been a wrong match. The Spanish striker explained that his former boss, Antonio Conte, is far too 'suspicious' to manage a club like Real Madrid. While speaking to ESPN, the 31-year-old used the example of the Diego Costa Antonio Conte feud to explain why three-time Serie A champion Conte would struggle to last more than a season at Real Madrid.

Despite the duo facing problems off the pitch, Costa insisted that Conte is a great manager. In order to manager Real Madrid, however, one must be a 'top manager' and the former Chelsea star revealed that Conte would find it difficult to manage players at Real Madrid due to his sceptical nature.

