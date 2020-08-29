Diego Costa To Tottenham? Jose Mourinho Could Reunite With Atletico Striker In PL 2020-21

Ahead of the kickstart of the 2020-21 season, Atletico Madrid are keen on getting rid of striker Diego Costa with Tottenham Hotspur considered the favourites to seal the transfer. The club believe that the Spanish striker has failed to find the spark during his second spell with the Rojiblancos after joining as a free agent from Premier League heavyweights Chelsea.

Atletico Madrid transfers: Diego Costa disappoints manager

During his first stint with Atletico Madrid, Diego Costa played a pivotal role under Diego Simeone. The Brazil-born striker guided his team to the LaLiga triumph in the 2013-14 season, while also reaching the Champions League final, only to lose out to city rivals Real Madrid. He then secured a move to Chelsea in 2014, winning the Premier League twice during his four-season stint at the Stamford Bridge.

Since his arrival at the Wanda Metropolitano, Diego Simeone has given the striker plenty of opportunities to thrive at the Spanish capital. However, he has managed to net a mere 17 goals in 83 appearances. With Diego Costa's contract expiring in 2021, Atletico Madrid do not want to lose out on the striker for free.

Atletico Madrid transfers: Diego Costa speaks on Jose Mourinho

According to a report by Daily Star, Jose Mourinho has been offered the opportunity to reunite with Diego Costa next season. The duo has worked together at Chelsea and a reunion is very much possible considering Costa's respect for the Portuguese tactician. Speaking to Sport TV, Costa revealed his experience of working under Mourinho.

Diego Costa insisted that working with Jose Mourinho puts him in a greater position. He had a great time working under the manager, although there have been some talks of a conflict, but those issues weren't serious, added Costa. He further revealed that he enjoyed a great relationship with the Tottenham boss and the two would often joke during training.

Jose Mourinho's summer signings

Jose Mourinho has already signed the likes of Joe Hart and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, while an agreement is likely to be reached for the signing of Matt Doherty from Wolverhampton Wanderers. Indeed, the prospect of playing under Jose Mourinho could convince Diego Costa to return to the Premier League.

Image courtesy: Atletico Madrid/Tottenham Instagram