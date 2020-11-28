Diego Maradona's Lawyer Hits Out At Lonely, Unclear Death Of Argentine Icon; Slams Family

Argentine legend Diego Maradona’s untimely death has racked up controversy as the 60-year-old was laid to rest after a state funeral in Buenos Aires on Thursday. Maradona’s agent had earlier questioned the delay in the arrival of ambulance following the cardiac arrest on Wednesday. Now, his lawyer Angelo Pisani has questioned the relationship of the Napoli legend with his family, insisting he died a lonely death.

Maradona lawyer speaks on lonely death of Argentine

Pisani spoke to MailOnline following the death of Maradona this week. The lawyer spoke about the condition in which Maradona died at his home in Buenos Aires. Pisani claims the Argentine media has been abuzz that Maradona had no family members with him during his final days, following a brain surgery.

Describing the behaviour from family members as crazy, Pisani slammed the role of his close associates as he returned home following a surgery on his brain to remove a clot. Pisani also claims Maradona could have survived had he been living in Napoli, Italy and not in Argentina. He also insisted that the claims that the ambulance services did not respond promptly will soon be ascertained.

Maradona kids weren't with him at time of his death

“His son Diego Junior would have been there near him had he not had Covid-19, he would have been next to him and would have showered him with affection and love. I don't think it was like that in Argentina. Diego Junior must know how his father died. We need to clarify. The boy loved his father and now is suffering," added Maradona’s lawyer.

Cardiac arrest, Maradona cause of death

Earlier, Maradona’s agent Matias Morla had demanded a thorough investigation in the delay in the arrival of an ambulance following a cardiac arrest on Wednesday. Morla cited a report by San Isidro district attorney’s office, which mentions the ambulance arrived after half an hour following the cardiac arrest, describing it as ‘criminal idiocy.’

Morla issued an official statement on the same on social media demanding that the Buenos Aires administration look into the Argentine legend’s death. "This fact cannot be overlooked and I am going to ask for an investigation to look into it until the end", said Morla.

Image courtesy: Gimnasia Twitter