Diego Maradona Dances Past Four Defenders In Charity Match During Napoli Days: Watch

Argentina legend Diego Maradona was one of the greatest and most controversial footballers of his time. Maradona dancing past defenders was a regular feature during his playing days and a recent video of him doing the same has gone viral on Twitter. The video showcases a 23-year old Maradona playing a charity match shortly after his transfer to Napoli.

Diego Maradona plays charity match against Napoli's wishes, scores a wonder goal

In the video, Diego Maradona can be seen winning the ball from a player with a shoulder push in typical fashion before beating the goalkeeper to score the goal. Maradona was reportedly playing the charity game for a sick child in one of the poorest localities in Naples. The Napoli board had reportedly asked Diego Maradona to not to feature in the game, but the Argentine forward paid no heed to those objections and featured in the charity match.

WATCH: Diego Maradona dances past four players to score a goal in 1984

In 1984, against the wishes of his club Napoli, Diego Maradona played in a charity match for a sick child in one of the poorest suburbs of Naples.



Diego Maradona's Napoli and Argentina career at a glance

After moving to Napoli in July 1984, Diego Maradona made headlines following his success with Argentina in the 1986 World Cup, where he had scored twice in his five games. Diego Maradona helped Napoli win two league titles in 1986/87 and 1989/90, while also guiding them to finish second in the league twice during his seven-year stay at the club, He also won the Coppa Italia in 1987, the UEFA Cup in 1989 and the Supercoppa Italiana in 1990. Maradona scored a brilliant 115 goals during his time, where he was hailed as the best in the world. He also won the 1986 World Cup for Argentina, scoring five goals and making five assists in the tournament.

