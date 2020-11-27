Diego Maradona Death: Boca Juniors, River Plate Fans embrace While Mourning Golden Boy

Diego Maradona's death has sent the football world into mourning as fans around the globe have paid their tributes to the iconic Argentine. In a recent video that has been doing the rounds on social media, Boca Juniors and River Plate fans opted to keep aside the rivalry as they embraced each other while mourning Maradona's death. Maradona, 60, died from a heart attack on Wednesday, only two weeks after being discharged from the hospital following brain surgery.

On Wednesday, it was confirmed that Diego Maradona had died from a heart attack and the world of football mourned the loss of one of the greatest to ever grace the game. Several thousands of Argentinians paid their respects to Maradona as they placed his body in the country’s presidential palace. In fact, Maradona's death also put aside the club rivalries in Argentina as Boca Juniors and River Plate fans embraced each other while mourning the Argentine great.

An touching moment, Boca Juniors and River Plate fans share tears at Maradona farewell 😢💔#RIPDiego #Maradona #DiegoMaradona pic.twitter.com/4D3PMrDAyH — sntv (@sntvstory) November 26, 2020

The rivalry between Boca Juniors and River plate is considered as one of the most fierce and intense in world football. However, in the video, a River Plate fan was seen comforting a Boca Juniors fan, putting rivalry aside to mourn Maradona in a beautiful moment. Fans were also quick to react to the two rival fans embracing each other.

Esto es Maradona para el pueblo argentino. pic.twitter.com/YBubd0tqpJ — Nati 💚 (@NatiRamoneOk) November 26, 2020

One wrote, "Only Maradona could bring two of the biggest rivals in football close together," while another added, "I cannot bear to see this without crying. Maradona's death was so sad, but this is an amazing spectacle." A third wrote, "Maradona is with god now, and he's still bringing rival football fans togehter. RIP legend."

Maradona had two spells with Boca Juniors during his time as a footballer and also finished off his sparkling career with the Xeneizes. In total, Maradona made 70 league appearances and scored 35 goals for Boca Juniors.

Maradona led Argentina to success in the 1986 World Cup and finished his international career with 34 goals in 91 appearances. He also helped Napoli win two league titles during his seven years at Naples. The two league titles won by Napoli with Maradona remain the only Serie A titles the club has won till date.

