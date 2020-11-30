Diego Maradona Doctor's House And Clinic Raided As Police Investigate Negligence Claims

Argentinian police on Sunday, November 29 raided the house and private clinic of Diego Maradona's doctor as they probe if there was any negligence in the legendary footballer's course of treatment. According to BBC, police in Buenos Aires searched properties of Leopoldo Luque, who was the private doctor of Maradona and had performed brain surgery on the former Argentinian captain earlier this month.

Investigating negligence

The 60-year-old football legend died on November 25 after suffering a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires, where he was recovering from the surgery. The search comes after Maradona's daughters demanded more details about the medication their father was on before he died on Wednesday. The 1986-World Cup winner had undergone successful brain surgery in November. The investigation into the death of Maradona has been launched by the prosecutor's office in Buenos Aires.

Maradona's lawyer had also called for an investigation over claims that the ambulance took over half an hour to reach the footballer's home after an emergency call was made on the day of his death. The autopsy report had revealed that Maradona died in his sleep on Wednesday due to chronic heart failure and wet lungs.

Meanwhile, Luque has claimed that there was no negligence on his or his team's part and that Maradona received the best treatment until the very end. The doctor has said that he is co-operating with the authorities in the ongoing investigation. Maradona was on round-the-clock medical surveillance at his home in Buenos Aires, where he was recovering from the surgery. The footballer was supposed to be treated for his alcohol addiction after recovering fully from the surgery.

Widely regarded as one of the best players, Maradona played for notable clubs including Barcelona, Napoli, and Sevilla. Also known as the 'Golden Boy', he was the first-ever player in history to notch the world record transfer fee twice. Maradona represented Argentina in 91 international fixtures and also played four FIFA World Cups. He led the national team to victory in the 1986 World Cup where he also won the Golden Ball.

