Diego Maradona Releases Bizarre Video; Denies Claims Of Being Held Hostage: Watch

Argentina legend Diego Maradona has posted a bizarre video online replying to claims he is being held captive on Thursday. The former Napoli star's raging alcoholism is a cause of concern for all the Maradona daughters and claimed they that would go to court to get help for him to kick the booze. However, Diego Maradona has rubbished those rumours and released a video where he hits out at his critics.

Diego Maradona video: Football legend responds to Maradona hostage claims

In the Diego Maradona video, the former Argentine international has hit out at claims that he is being taken advantage of by his own entourage. The former Barcelona player had his hands tied by a cake ribbon in the Maradona video, pretending to be handcuffed by them. Diego Maradona claimed that he did not know he was imprisoned and the ribbon is from the cake that was made here, in this house.

The Maradona video comes in response after his daughters revealed their concerns surrounding his behaviour and are hoping for the court to intervene. The Argentine football legend reportedly started to choke after passing out drunk on a table on his birthday last year.

The statement by the Diego Maradona daughters has led to speculation that Fernando Burlando, who has previously represented Maradona's ex-wife Claudia Villafane, could potentially represent Maradona's daughters in any legal action. Burlando claimed that a group of hangers-on have held Diego Maradona hostage and have attached themselves to the World Cup winner. A video of Diego Maradona dancing with his trousers down with ex-girlfriend Veronica Ojeda stormed the internet recently.

Burlando claimed that recent incidents pertaining to the Napoli legend have justified his claims that the group has held Maradona hostage and the 59-year-old has been deprived of his liberty. Ojeda claimed that the video was filmed more than a year ago and claimed that the leaks were malicious.

Diego Maradona managerial career

Diego Maradona enjoyed a stellar career as a footballer inspiring many future generations and earning himself a place in the history books. However, the World Cup winner's success as a player did not translate into management. Maradona is currently the coach of Argentine Primera División club Gimnasia de La Plata despite his poor record at the club due to club president Gabriel Pellegrino's re-election.

Before his role at Gimnasia, the 59-year-old held roles at seven clubs without much success. Diego Maradona was the Argentina manager during the 2010 World Cup and oversaw La Albiceleste's quarter-final exit. The Argentine legend despite his poor managerial record has been recently linked with the managerial role of the Spanish national team if ex-footballer and referee Antonio Torres becomes the President of the Spanish Football.

(Image Credit: Diego Maradona Instagram)